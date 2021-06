Cast ewes selling to £153 per head at Massereene Mart

Lightweight lambs selling from 430p to 450p.

Heavies selling from £100 to £110.

Cast ewes once again a tremendous trade selling up to £153 per head.

Heavy lamb prices: Carnlough producer 11 lambs 25kg at £110. Toomebridge producer 10 lambs 30kg at £110. Gracehill producer 2 lambs 24kg at £108. Larne producer 10 lambs 25.5kg at £108. Larne producer 10 lambs 25kg at £106. Millisle producer 18 lambs 24kg at £105. Larne producer 10 lambs 25kg at £105. Ballygally producer 2 lambs 25kg at £105. Carrickfergus producer 3 lambs 25.5kg at £104. Larne producer 12 lambs 24.5kg at £103. Crumlin producer 8 lambs 24.5kg at £102. Antrim producer 23 lambs 23kg at £101.50. Mallusk producer 44 lambs 24kg at £102. Ballyutoag producer 24 lambs 23kg at £101. Ballinderry producer 10 lambs 24kg at £101. Dalewood producer 10 lambs 23kg at £100. Ballynure producer 8 Llambs 24kg at £100. Ballynure producer 5 lambs 23kg at £100. Larne producer 23.5kg at £100. Antrim producer single Lamb 24kg at £100. Klees producer 3 lambs 23kg at £100.

Lightweight lambs: Randalstown producer 8 lambs 20kg at £90 = 450p. Comber producer 23 lambs 21kg at £93.50 = 445p. Killnchy producer 32 lambs 21.5kg at £93 = 443p. Crumlin producer 21 lambs 21.5kg at £95 = 442p. Cloughmills producer 50 lambs 20.5kg at £90 = 439p. Crumlin producer 50 lambs 22kg at £96 = 436p. Dundrod producer 16 lambs 22kg at £96 = 436p. Crumlin producer 8 lambs 21.5kg at £93 = 433p. Dundrod producer 14 lambs 21.5kg at £93 = 433p. Crumlin producer 16 lambs 22kg at £95 = 432p. Templepatrick producer 16 lambs 22kg at £95 = 432p.

Cast ewes: Dundonald producer 2 Texels at £153. Antrim producer 13 Texels at £148. Dundonald producer 2 Texels at £145. Moira producer single Rougue at £148. Crumlin producer 10 Texels at £140. Dundonald producer single Texel at £135. Newtownards producer 4 Suffolks at £134. Budore producer single Suffolk Ram at £134. Comber producer 7 Suffolks at £130. Newtownards producer 7 Mules at £122. Millisle producer 4 Mules at £122. Crumlin producer 3 Suffolks at £120. Portaferry producer 2 Suffolks at £116. Greyabbey producer 7 Mules at £120.