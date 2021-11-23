Castle and estate with land suited to crops and livestock for €3,250,000

Rocketts Castle Estate in Portlaw, Co. Waterford, dates back to around 1863 and has undergone extensive renovation and redecoration to create a fine home fit for the future, while retaining many of its original features and period charm.

Lying within a ring-fenced block, the land at Rocketts Castle Estate is bound by the River Suir on the east and the R680 Waterford to Carrick-on-Suir Road on the west. The topography is mostly level with excellent access throughout the estate, including three entrances from the public road and a network of internal roads and tracks. The tillage land is generally free-draining and is laid out in fields of a good size and shape for modern agriculture.

The depth and quality of the soil make it capable of growing daffodils, root crops, cereals and excellent grass swards, and the tillage land is a key asset of the estate.

The permanent pasture is in smaller enclosures, which are bound by trees, providing shelter for livestock.

The tillage land is let on an annual basis to a number of local farmers. About 38 acres of land situated on the northern boundary is currently zoned within the Portlaw Local Area Plan 2014-2020 as land reserved for future sustainable industrial development. The woods at Rocketts Castle Estate are mainly on the western boundary, providing shelter from prevailing elements.

Extending to about 59 acres in total, they comprise a variety of mature species and are understood to have been strategically planted to create a driven pheasant shoot.

The estate is home to the Rocketts Castle Polo Club, which hosts an annual three-day tournament and meets two to three times a week between May and September. A hunter trial course has been created by the present owners, spread throughout the estate over varying terrain, including wooded tracks and open parkland.

The Waterford Hunt meets a number of times each season at Rocketts Castle Estate. As well as stables and outbuildings, there are a pair of adjoining Dutch barns with lean-tos.

They form the functional core of the estate and are in five-bays of steel construction with corrugated roofs and cladding, block walls and a concrete base.

The buildings include a hay store, workshop, machinery store, feed store, dog kennel and eight loose boxes.

The house itself has notable internal period features, including decorative cornicing and ceiling roses, refurbished sash and casement windows (some including the original glass panes) and shutters.

There are detailed Waterford Crystal chandeliers, decorative marble fireplaces, Swarovski door handles on the handmade kitchen units, hardwood flooring and timber panelling.

The house also contains some of the original gilded pelmets. There are four gas fires in the bedrooms and an Aga in the kitchen. The house is situated within mature garden grounds laid to lawn and parkland, which is interspersed with a variety of mature and young tree species.

The orangery opens to a terrace area with beds of shrubs and peaceful and private outlook. A round castle, understood to date from 1212, lies at the east of the estate on the edge of the River Suir.

It was designed for defensive purposes and to monitor any boats travelling inland on the river. With four levels, the structure includes a number of fortification features from the medieval period, including a cross-shaped arrow slit, clockwise stair and bartizans.