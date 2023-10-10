Castle Irvine hosts third annual dressage test training camp

Para Equestrian Ireland, with Dressage Ireland, held its annual dressage test riding training camp for both able bodied and para riders at Castle Irvine for its third year running from August 29 to 31.

Riders were offered two training sessions with either Clive Milkins, international para coach and able-bodied coach and Canadian high performance para dressage coach, or Dane Rawlins, List 1 judge BD Grand Prix rider. Organisers wish to thank Dane for coping with the cancellation of his flight on Monday and driving overnight to be ready to coach on Tuesday morning.

Also on offer were two test riding sessions with Sarah Rodgers, 5* FEI para dressage judge and BD list 2a dressage judge, and Hanneke Gerritsen, qualified dressage judge t/m Grand Prix and 5* FEI Para Equestrian judge/TD Dressage Trainer, and a physio/biomechanical session with Clare Maria Campbell (Clare-Maria Campbell Physiotherapy).

Thirty-two riders/horses combinations presented themselves at the camp with many new para members joining the camp for the first time.

Cain Arthur and Edentrillick Lady of the North.

This year also saw the expansion of the camp to include dressage judge training for para qualification from list four upwards. Thanks to Hanneke for providing feedback to the judges, especially before the European para and dressage championships.

The camp also hosted two Paralympic classifiers from England and two from Dublin, courtesy of Paralympic Ireland. A number of para riders presented themselves for classification.

The degree of ability is judged and para riders are allocated to a grade ranging from one (most severely disabled) to grade five (least disabled). Classifiers observed many of the para athletes, including those already classified, to discuss the most appropriate compensation aids.

Elevate, a Dressage Ireland/Irish pony initiative, also joined for Tuesday and Wednesday, partaking in dressage training and judge riding and showing experience.

Classifiers Caroline (Paralympics Ireland) Judy and Jenny from England.

On Tuesday, Joanne also stepped in for Sarah Rogers, who was one of the unlucky passengers in the air debacle.

Coach Clive Milkins said: “The combination of para and able bodied riders demonstrate an exciting collaboration for the future of dressage in Ireland.”

Sarah added: “It was lovely to see so many returnees from previous years, with some new faces as well.”

There were two evening presentations on Tuesday followed by a subsequent talk by Paul Duddy (Master Farrier) on Wednesday on the importance of health in the hoof and looking at the benefits of barefoot in some disciplines.

Paul Duddy demonstrating the anatomy of the horse's leg to Marguerite Kavanagh and Maeve Lunny.

Claire Maria also presented on the importance of riders straightness and ability of giving aids to their horse, which was especially important following her individual sessions with riders.