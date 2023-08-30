News you can trust since 1963
Castlecaulfield YFC to hold tractor run

Castlecaulfield Young Farmers’ Club will be hosting its very own tractor run, to be held on Sunday, September 10, in aid of Air Ambulance NI and club funds.
By Darryl Armitage
The convoy will be taking off from the field on the Woodlough Road Near Reaskmore Junction, moving through Castlecaulfield, Donaghmore, Gortavoy Bridge, Galbally Crossroads and past Quinn’s Corner.

It is sure to be a fun-filled day out for families with TB Amusements, Puddin’ and Trap, Express Catering and McMoo Ice Cream in the field.

All support is welcome and greatly appreciated whether you are watching along the route or bringing your tractor.

If you require any further information, please contact the club on their Facebook page.

Pictured, right, members of Castlecaulfield Young Farmers’ Club who are busying preparing for their tractor run to be held on Sunday, September 10th.

