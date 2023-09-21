Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The results provide information on pH, nutrient indices and fertiliser recommendations for the farm.

To help farmers interpret and understand these results the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) has organised a series of events across Zone 1.

The last of which will be held on the farm of beef and sheep farmer John Milligan, Castlewellan, on Tuesday 26 September, starting at 7pm.

John Milligan, a beef farmer from Castlewellan, with Andrew Thompson (CAFRE) and Emma Neville (CAFRE) reviewing SNHS Soil Analysis results in preparation for TDF event on Tuesday 26 September. (Pic supplied by DAERA)

John runs suckler beef, sheep and calf to beef enterprises with a strong focus on production from grassland and forage. John has used soil analysis and nutrient management planning to improve the output from his farm.

The event will focus on using the results of the SNHS soil analysis to assess soil fertility, make best use of organic manures and plan chemical fertiliser applications to maximise grass production, comply with regulations and protect the environment.

The event will also demonstrate how farmers can access their results on the SNHS map viewer and explain how completing the SNHS training available at: www.cafre.ac.uk/snhs-training will help farmers make best use of the information provided by the scheme.

The events will feature various speakers:

Attend John Milligan’s farm in Castlewellan on Tuesday 26 September at 7:00pm. For more information, visit www.cafre.ac.uk/events (Pic supplied by DAERA)

The host farmer will give an overview of their grassland management and explain how they have benefited from participating in the scheme and completing the SNHS training.

Alex Higgins from Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) will give an update on the SNHS soil analysis results and trends within Zone 1.

CAFRE technologists will discuss the benefits of nutrient management planning and provide instructions on how to join the SNHS training.