Cathedral Eye Clinic becomes corporate member

Cathedral Eye Clinic, based in Belfast provides high quality patient care with personalised eye treatments, undertaken by some of the very best local specialists.

Cathedral Eye Clinic has worked tirelessly to assemble an extensive team of locally-based consultant ophthalmologists – with combined experience of over 200 years – who can provide specialist expertise in a number of areas.

UFU corporate sales executive, Craig Scott, commented: “We are delighted that Cathedral Eye Clinic has become a corporate member of the UFU.

UFU corporate sales executive Craig Scott, Joyce Shaw, Cathedral Eye Clinic and Rachel Lyness, Business Liaison Manager. (Pic: UFU)

“It’s vital that farmers take care of themselves, and we are glad that we now have a relationship with Cathedral Eye Clinic who offer a diverse range of treatments, making it easier for our members to access should they need to avail of it.”

Joyce Shaw, Cathedral Eye Clinic chief operations officer, said: “As COO at Cathedral Eye Clinic, I am thrilled to announce our recent corporate membership of the UFU.

“This partnership demonstrates our dedication to supporting local communities and industries.

“Clear vision is paramount in farming, through our collaboration with UFU we aim to raise awareness about the importance of eye health in the agricultural sector and provide support to ensure famers have access to the best vision care at our state-of-the-art clinic.

“As one of Irelands most advanced eye hospitals, we offer a comprehensive range of advanced treatments to address various eye conditions.

“We are the only clinic in Ireland to offer SMILE laser eye surgery, the most advanced form of laser available in the world, allowing farmers to return to their daily activities within 24 hours.