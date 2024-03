Cattle continue to sell to firm trade at Markethill Mart, beef heifers to £2060

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Heifers

An entry of 150 heifers saw good quality forward feeding heifers sell steadily from £270 to £327 for 502k at £1640 for a Castlewellan farmer followed by £321 for 514k at £1650 for an Armagh producer.

Beef heifers sold up to £297 for 694k at £2060 for a Cullyhanna farmer and 606k at £1900 for a Portadown producer.

Farming Life livestock markets

Main trade for beef heifers from £260 to £293.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold to £315 for 470k at £1480 for an Armagh farmer followed by £313 for 402k at £1260 for a Camlough producer.

All good quality middleweight heifers from £250 to £306 per 100 kilos.

Beef heifers

Portadown farmer 606k £1800 £297.00; Cullyhanna farmer 694k £2060 £297.00; Cullyhanna farmer 646k £1890 £293.0; Benburb farmer 644k £1820 £282.00; Dromore farmer 678k £1840 £271.00; Portadown farmer 606k £1630 £269.00 and Portadown farmer 672k £1770 £263.

Forward heifers

Castlewellan farmer 502k £1640 £327.00; Armagh farmer 514k £1650 £321.00; Dromore farmer 586k £1820 £311.00; Cullyhanna farmer 598k £1840 £308.00; Cullyhanna farmer 530k £1630 £308.00; Dromore farmer 564k £1710 £303.00; Benburb farmer 560k £1690 £320.00; Armagh farmer 504k £1510 £300.00 and Dromore farmer 540k £1610 £298.

Middleweight heifers

Armagh farmer 470k £1480 £315.00; Camlough farmer 402k £1260 £313.00; Benburb farmer 480k £1470 £306.00; Dromara farmer 412k £1210 £294.00; Katesbridge farmer 380k £1140 £300.00; Katesbridge farmer 368k £1090 £296.00; Dromara farmer 398k £1170 £296.00; Katesbridge farmer 436k £1280 £294.00; Derrynoose farmer 488k £1410 £289.00 and Newry farmer 468k £1350 £289.

Bullocks

140 bullocks saw a further increase in demand for good quality lots.

Three forward bullocks sold to £337 for 504k at £1700 from a Keady producer.

The same owner received £311 for 560k at £1740.

A Cullyhanna farmer received £309 for 502k at £1950.

Main demand £270 to £306 per 100 kilos.

Middleweight bullocks sold to £339 for 416k at £1410 for a Derrynoose farmer.

The same owner received £331 for 460k at £1520.

All good quality middleweight steers from £280 to £328 per 100 kilos.

Friesian bullocks sold up to £245 for 648k at £1590 from a Dromore farmer followed by £224 for 546k at £1220 from a Glenanne producer.

All good quality Friesians from £200 to £216 per 100 kilos.

Forward bullocks

Keady farmer 504k £1700 £337.00; Keady farmer 560k £1740 £311.00; Cullyhanna farmer 502k £1550 £309.00; Derrynoose farmer 516k £1580 £306.00; Dorsey farmer 556k £1700 £306.00; Dorsey farmer 520k £1560 £300.00; Dorsey farmer 542k £!620 £299.00; Dorsey farmer 512k £1520 £297.00 and Dorsey farmer 546k £1620 £297.

Middleweight bullocks

Derrynoose farmer 416k £1410 £339.00; Derrynoose farmer 460k £1520 £331.00; Omagh farmer 370k £1220 £330.00; Derrynoose farmer 476k £1560 £328.00; Downpatrick farmer 446k £1460 £327.00; Derrynoose farmer 492k £1590 £323.00; Omagh farmer 444k £1430 £322.00; Downpatrick farmer 454k £1460 £322.00; Derrynoose farmer 464k £1490 £321.00 and Belleek farmer 372k £1190 £320.

Friesian bullocks

Dromore farmer 648k £1590 £245.00; Glenanne farmer 546k £1220 £224.00; Glenanne farmer 524k £1130 £216.00 and Glenane farmer 532k £1140 £214.

Weanlings

210 weanlings sold in the firmest trade so far this year with light males selling to £402 for 276k at £1110 from a Lisburn farmer followed by £362 for 260k at £940 from an Armagh farmer.

All good quality light males sold steadily from £300 to £354.

Stronger males sold to £362 for 428k at 31550 from an Armagh farmer followed by £339 for 400k at £1370 from a Ballyward farmer.

Main demand for top quality lots from £260 to £303.

Light heifer weanlings sold to £384 for 318k at £1220 from a Clough, Co Down farmer.

A Downpatrick farmer received £362 for 318k at £1150.

The same owner received £351 for 328k at £1150.

All top quality heifers sold steadily to £350 per 100 kilos.

Stronger heifers sold from £270 to £320 for 406k at £1300 from an Ardglass farmer followed by £305 for 418k at £1275 from a Banbridge producer.

Strong male weanlings

Armagh farmer 428k £1550 £362.00; Ballyward farmer 404k £1370 £339.00; Ballyward farmer 492k £1490 £303.00; Ballyward farmer 484k £1410 £291.00; Armagh farmer 442k £1280 £290.00; Gilford farmer 436k £1260 £289.00; Gilford farmer 444k £1280 £288.00; Ballyward farmer 420k £1200 £286.00 and Armagh farmer 416k £1180 £284.

Light male weanlings

Lisburn farmer 276k £1110 £402.00; Armagh farmer 260k £940 £362.00; Dromara farmer 260k £920 £354.00; Lisburn farmer 282k £960 £341.00; Downpatrick farmer 338k £1140 £337.00; Banbridge farmer 356k £1190 £334.00; Lisburn farmer 386k £1290 £334.00; Lisburn farmer 364k £1210 £332.00 and Downpatrick farmer 358k £1190 £332.

Strong heifer weanlings

Ardglass farmer 406k £1300 £320.00; Banbridge farmer 418k £1275 £305.00; Ardglass farmer 434k £1320 £304.00; Ardglass farmer 426k £1260 £296.00; Ardglass farmer 402k £1180 £294.00; Banbridge farmer 46k £1180 £284.00 and Dromora farmer 416k £1150 £276.

Light heifer weanlings

Clough farmer 318k £1220 £384.00; Grange farmer 284k £1080 £380.00; Armagh farmer 252k £920 £365.00; Lisburn farmer 252k £920 £365.00; Downpatrick farmer 318k £1150 £362.00; Downpatrick farmer 328k £1150 £351.00; Armagh farmer 384k £1340 £349.00; Rostrevor farmer 356k £1240 £348.00 and Grange farmer 348k £1200 £345.

Suckler outfits sold to a top of £2070 for a Saler cow with twin bull calves at foot for a Jerrettspass farmer.