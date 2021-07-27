Cattle prices exceeding £1600 at Omagh Mart

News you can trust since 1963

Heavy lots selling from £100 to £111 per head at Massereene Mart

Farmer fined £2,750 for eartag and movement offences

Jeremy Clarkson: I lay in bed Googling ‘can I drink beer while I’ve got Covid

Beef cows selling to £2056 at Clogher Mart

Catherine excels in food packaging course

DAERA to ban moves of BVD untested (BVDU) animals to slaughter

Ewes selling to £186 at Saintfield Mart

Holstein NI charity auction raises in excess of £28,000 for two causes

RUAS details requirements for entry to this year’s Balmoral Show

A McGovern, Fivemiletown £2300 calved heifer, W Hogg, Fivemiletown £2080 second calver, Alec Harpur £2020 and £2000 second calvers, D Montgomery, Dungannon £1850 calved heifer and, C Rutledge, Maguiresbridge £1700 calved heifer.

R Dolan, Belleek £700 Belgian Blue bull, A Clarke, Aghyaran £695 and £600 Aberdeen Angus bulls and N Weir, Fintona £6800 Limousin heifer; £650 Limousin bull.

S Daly, Carrickmore £520 Belgian Blue bull, S McLaughlin, Drumragh £515 Aberdeen Angus bull; £500 Hereford bull, L Pickens, Fintona £495 Charolais heifer, T Reaney, Plumbridge £480 Shorthorn bull, I McCrea, Castlederg £475 Charolais bull, R Tait, Newtownstewart £470 Charolais bull, Hugh Owens, Brackey £455 and £435 Aberdeen Angus bulls, L Logue, Trillick £430 Limousin bull, R Monteith, Fecarry £420 Aberdeen Angus bull, W Wilson, Killybrack £415 and £395 Belgian Blue bulls, R Elkin, Omagh £405 Charolais heifer and, R Smyth, Artigarvan £405 Aberdeen Angus bull.

R J Johnston, Belleek 730k £206; 550k £178, Wm Doherty, Strabane 600k £199, P McMenamin, Envagh 560k £195, G Bogle, Urney 670k £179; 710k £174, T Martin, Strabane 640k £176, Hugh O’Brien, Dromore 700k £172, T Sharkey, Tattykeel 650k £171, M C McCoy, Dromore 640k £169, P K Horisk, Errigal 620k £166; 530k £163; 650k £158, M McMenamin, Drumquin 520k £166, S Quigley, Donemana 710k £165 and A Hawkes, Ranelly 720k £161.

S G Devine, Moorlough 740k £1670; 680k £1620; 645k £1465, B Donnelly, Eskra 685k £1600; 620k £1375, F McElroy, Fintona 660k £1530 and £1500, B and J Hasson, Ervey 590k £1485; 545k £1350; 590k £1425, A McElmurray, Omagh 520k £1250; 480k £1090, H Wilson, Ardstraw 520k £1230, R Marlow, Eskra 620k £1440; 585k £1315, Thos Sinclair, Strabane 575k £1270; 505k £1090; 625k £1325, S Quigley, Donemana 575k £1270, M Morris, Leglands 535k £1140; 470k £1160; 410k £1010, Jas McGlinchey, Eskra 570k £1210; 415k £1030; 490k £1140, M Gallagher, Mountfield 375k £1100 (295 ppk); 420k £1100, L McQuaid, Irvinestown 470k £1170, Robert McCormach, Fintona 470k £1100; 415k £960, J Hamilton, Killaloo 450k £1005; 500k £1085 and J Sproule, Garvetagh 325k £940; 315k £890.