Cattle selling to £1280/380kg at Fivemiletown Mart

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 7th Jan 2025
A packed ring of buyers for the first sale of the year, with cattle selling to £1280/380kg (336ppk) and topped 354ppk (£1240/350kg).

M and J Stewart £1280/380kg £1250/430kg RS Haire £1240/350kg £900/290kg £870/290kg W Johnston £1200/390kg £1070/370kg £1030/380kg M and C Duncan £1200/400kg £1000/370kg £970/320kg K Nixon £1050/350kg £1010/320kg R Dane £900/370kg £830/360kg and S Williamson £800/260kg £750/320kg £640/240kg.

