Cattle selling to £2000 for 610kg at Fivemiletown Mart
Cattle on high demand this week at Fivemiletown Mart selling to £2000/610kg, more cattle needed next week to keep up with buyers demand.
A McCaffrey £2000/610kg (327ppk) £1800/540kg (333ppk) S Williamson £1580/410kg (385ppk) £1570/400kg (392ppk) £1560/400kg (390ppk) £1500/410kg (365ppk) £1400/410kg (341ppk) £1320/400kg (330ppk) S Vance £1500/390kg (384ppk) W Johnston £1400/390kg (359ppk) £1400/380kg (368ppk) £1340/440kg (304ppk) £1200/380kg (315ppk) S Williamson £1290/330kg (390ppk) £1290/360kg (358ppk) £1250/310kg (403ppk) £1240/340kg (364ppk) £1180/340kg (347ppk) £1160/310kg (374ppk) and H Armstrong £1100/280kg (392ppk) £1010/280kg (360ppk) £1000/320kg (312ppk).
