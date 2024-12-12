Cattle trade remaining firm at Lisahally Mart, fat cows selling to £2125
Bullocks
J McHugh £1770/580kg £1680/560kg £1410/460kg R McLaughlin £1550/520kg £1500/540kg M McKeown £1470/440kg £1440/420kg £1440/450kg £1360/410kg £1150/360kg W McDevitt £1460/570kg £1450/540kg £1190/490kg £1060/470kg £1060/470kg R McLaughlin £1350/470kg W Evans £1250/500kg £1230/480kg £1190/500kg £1190/460kg £1100/470kg £1050/420kg N Loughlin £1170/450kg M Smyth £1100/310kg £1050/290kg £1010/340kg £900/270kg £900/350kg £880/280kg £880/310kg and H Dixon £1030/460kg.
Heifers
R Wallace £1620/660kg £1560/660kg £1540/630kg £1530/600kg £1440/580kg D Duffy £1580/620kg £1540/610kg £1440/520kg £1410/530kg £1380/510kg £1330/490kg £1270/450kg J Young £1250/460kg £1220/450kg £1180/420kg £1160/420kg £1100/430kg W Moore £1160/480kg £1120/510kg £960/430kg £950/420kg N Loughlin £1080/450kg £940/390kg £930/370kg H Dixon £1070/410kg £860/340kg and M Smyth £1060/310kg £830/310kg.
Fat cows
R Wallace £2204/1070kg £1255/690kg W Patterson £2125/770kg £1808/660kg T McNeely £1730/940kg and T Patton £1170/420kg £1150/420kg £1100/420kg £1070/460kg.
Sheep
Large entry of sheep this week with a packed ring of buyers lambs sold to £173.50/33.5kg and fat ewes £178.
Lambs
M Burke £173.50/33.5kg £169/29.5kg £167/26.5kg R Killen £171/29kg J McWilliams £170/27kg R Clarke £169/29kg J Taylor £165/27.5kg P Burke £164.50/25.5kg J and R Young £164/27.5kg J McClelland £164/26.5kg O McDevitt £163.50/26kg W McMurray £162.50/26.5kg S Ferris £161/26.5kg £160/25.5kg S Parkhill £160/25.5kg J Ross £159.50/26kg S McGilligan £159/25.5kg J Connolly £159/25.5kg Cochrane Boyle £159/24.5kg K Robinson £158/25kg R Robinson £158/24.5kg £152/24.5kg S Robinson £157/25kg S Parkhill £155/25kg J Cuthbert £155/24kg £144/23.5kg H Dixon £150/24kg A Hamilton £150/24.5kg J and R Young £147/24kg £145.50/24kg J McMonagle £146/24kg £132.50/22kg K Walsh £145/23.5kg D Clarke £144/23.5kg £136.50/22.5kg P Higgins £141.50/23kg J Patton £140.50/22kg P Duffy £140/22kg K Walsh £139/22.5kg B Jackson £135/22.5kg K Johnston £132.50/22kg R Smyth £126/20kg and D Evans £125/20kg.
Fat ewes
O McDevitt £178 McLaughlin Brothers £176 J McClelland £164 O Allen £162 K Ferris £158 £147 H Robinson £152 £143 T Kelly 148 A Wilson £138 H Simpson £130 and R Smyth £124.
