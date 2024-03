Cattle trade remains firm at Enniskillen Mart, forward bullocks selling to £1860

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Forward bullocks selling to £1860 for a 650kg Charolais at £286ppk, up to 321ppk for a 514kg Charolais at £1650. lightweights sold to 384ppk for a 382kg Charolais at £1470.

Bullocks

Macken producer 484kg Charolais at £1410, 552kg Limousin at £1620, 614kg Limousin at £1760, 608kg Charolais at £1750, 514kg Charolais at £1650; Trillick producer 542kg Simmental at £1570, 460kg Belgian Blue at £1320, 450kg Friesian at £910, 488kg Aberdeen Angus at £1210, 460kg Aberdeen Angus at £1250; Maguiresbridge producer 432kg Aberdeen Angus at £1200, 442kg Aberdeen Angus at £1240; Rosslea producer 454kg Limousin at £1510, 442kg Charolais at £1480, 446kg Charolais at £1510, 390kg Charolais at £1180, 448kg Charolais at £1500; Aughnacloy producer 564kg Aberdeen Angus at £1490, 294kg Simmental at £900, 332kg Limousin at £970; Kesh producer 386k Charolais at £1330, 410kg Charolais at £1320, 360kg Charolais at £1290; Derrylin producer 540kg Irish Moile at £1720, 562kg Limousin at £1690, 514kg Limousin at £1630, 608kg Limousin at £1680, 486kg Limousin at £1600, 440kg at £1460; Trillick producer 448kg Charolais at £1500, 458kg Charolais at £1550, 416kg Limousin at £1500; Derrygonnelly producer 398kg Charolais at £1390, 416kg Charolais at £1440, 330kg Charolais at £920; Tempo producer 730kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £1720, 492kg Aberdeen Angus at £1210, 534kg Aberdeen Angus at £1340; Derrygonnelly producer 542kg Friesian at £1260, 550kg Hereford at £1225, 442kg Friesian at £1160, 490kg Friesian at £1000; Belleek producer 510kg Charolais at £1610, 592kg Charolais at £1830, 512kg Limousin at £1520, 490kg Charolais at £1670, 488kg Limousin at £1560, 544kg Limousin at £1580, 590kg Charolais at £1810; Ballinamallard producer 650kg Charolais at £1860, 570kg Charolais at £1720, 584kg Charolais at £1630, 586kg Charolais at £1740; Florencecourt producer 396kg Charolais at £1400, 420kg Charolais at £1440, 468kg Charolais at £1560; Derrygonnelly producer 576kg Charolais at £1740, 642kg Aberdeen Angus at £1600, 556kg Aberdeen Angus at £1500 and Ballinamallard producer 652kg Limousin bull at £1830, 548kg Aberdeen Angus at £1300.

Enniskillen Mart

Weanlings

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £750 to £1600 paid for a 455kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £650 to £1250 for a 330kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Kesh producer 455kg Charolais steer at £1600, 431kg Charolais heifer at £1330, 441kg Charolais bull at £1370; Belleek producer 296kg Limousin heifer at £1030, 325kg Charolais steer at £1110, 315kg Limousin heifer at £900, 346kg Charolais steer at £1200, 330kg Charolais heifer at £1250; Garrison producer 362kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1240, 310kg Charolais steer at £1250, 329kg Charolais heifer at £1070; Derrygonnelly producer 397kg Charolais steer at £1490, 419kg Charolais steer at £1480, 420kg Charolais steer at £1410, 388kg Charolais steer at £1290, 435kg Charolais steer at £1410; Enniskillen producer 276kg Charolais bull at £1070, 326kg Charolais bull at £1180, 258kg Limousin heifer at £810, 245kg Charolais steer at £960; Derrylin producer 346kg Limousin steer at £1140, 340kg Charolais steer at £1110, 342kg Charolais heifer at £1150; Irvinestown producer 364kg Charolais heifer at £1200, 345kg Belgian Blue heifer at £840, 295kg Charolais heifer at £900; Letterbreen producer 365kg Charolais steer at £1360, 343kg Simmental steer at £1120, 302kg Charolais heifer at £1010; Boho producer 339kg Limousin heifer at £950, 415kg Limousin heifer at £1250; Enniskillen producer 362kg Limousin steer at £1240, 376kg Limousin steer at £1120, 386kg Limousin steer at £1160, 380kg Simmental steer at £1290; Tempo producer 262kg Charolais heifer at £910, 360kg Charolais heifer at £1120, 271kg Charolais heifer at £910, 279kg Charolais bull at £990, 353kg Charolais bull at £970, 250kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £730; Florencecourt producer 349kg Charolais heifer at £1200, 410kg Charolais bull at £1360, 366kg Charolais heifer at £1280; Derrylin producer 270kg Limousin bull at £900, 277kg Limousin heifer at £900, 300kg Charolais heifer at £870; Enniskillen producer 343kg Charolais heifer at £1200, 333kg Charolais heifer at £1000, 298kg Charolais heifer at £1000, 407kg Limousin heifer at £970 and Kinawley producer 334kg Belgian Blue bull at £1180, 361kg Limousin bull at £1190, 400kg Belgian Blue bull at £1140, 321kg Charolais bull at £1190.

Calves

January born calves: Aberdeen Angus bull at £360, Friesian bull at £90, Hereford heifer at £200, Belgian Blue heifer at £270; February born calves: Charolais bull at £380, Belgian Blue bull at £400, Aberdeen Angus bull at £350, Belgian Blue bull at £355, Aberdeen Angus bull at £295, Belgian Blue heifer at £300, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £10, Hereford heifer at £170 and Aberdeen Angus heifer at £240.

Older calves to at £740 for a Charolais bull born October and Charolais heifer to at £540 born January.

Suckler cows

2020 Blonde d'Aquitaine cow with October born Limousin heifer at £1960, 2019 Blonde d'Aquitaine cow with February born Belgian Blue bull at £1820, 2021 Belgian Blue cow with October born Limousin heifer at £1880, 2021 Limousin cow near note to Limousin bull at £1700, 2021 Limousin cow near note to Limousin bull at £1600 and 2022 Saler heifer near note to Aberdeen Angus bull at £1440.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 342ppk paid for a 612kg Limousin at £2090.

Lighter weights to 328ppk paid for a 400kg Charolais at £1310.

Macken producer Charolais 612kg at £2090, Charolais 616kg at £1940, Charolais 615kg at £1780; Trillick producer Charolais 676kg at £1970; Newtownbutler producer Charolais 614kg at £1870, Charolais 530kg at £1600; Irvinestown producer Charolais 568kg at £1700; Magheraveely producer Charolais 570kg at £1670, Charolais 540kg at £1650, Charolais 530kg at £1600 and Enniskillen producer Charolais 530kg at £1580.

Fat cows