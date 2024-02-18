Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust seeks new board members in protecting natural, built and cultural heritage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Armoy-based Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust (CCGHT) is currently engaged in a review exercise looking at its vision, aims and objectives and its future strategic direction.

The trust, which has operated throughout the Causeway Coast and Glens and Mid and East Antrim Council areas since 2002, has directly invested £8.5m into the area over the past two decades. The focus areas are, but not limited to, the Binevenagh, Causeway Coast and Antrim Coast and Glens Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONBs), the Giants Causeway and Causeway Coast World Heritage Site and the Rathlin Island Marine Special Area of Conservation.

CEO Graham Thompson commented: “Thanks to the support from local councils, the Northern Ireland Environment Agency, Tourism Northern Ireland and the National Lottery Heritage Fund, we have been able to channel millions of pounds of investment into the area.

“This has allowed us to manage two major Landscape Partnership Schemes at Binevenagh and in the Glens of Antrim, oversee the protection and promotion of the Giant’s Causeway World Heritage Site and the three Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty, support sustainable tourism including the development of the Economusée network, provide new access opportunities and boost the biodiversity of the area.”

Graham Seymor, exiting chair, commented: “It has been a privilege to serve as chair of the board for the last four years and I have found it a very rewarding experience.

"I joined the board in 2013 and I have seen how the organisation has grown in capacity and ambition. It is a credit to the staff that the Heritage Trust is rightly recognised for the contribution it makes to delivering heritage conservation.”

Recently appointed trust chair, Julie Taylor, commented: “Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust continues to play a vital role in preserving and developing access to the rich heritage in one of the most outstanding places in the world.

“To enable us to deliver on our strategic plans, we would like to bring further experience and expertise to the work of the board of our organisation.

“In particular, we are looking for people with experience in landscape and environmental management or sustainable tourism; but we also need people with experience of managing some of the vital components of our landscape – our farms and forests.

“As well as being a conservation charity we are also a company limited by guarantee. We need Board members from a business background with experience in finance, human resources, PR and communications, project management and fundraising. Above all we are looking for people who have a real passion for what is one of the most stunning places to live, work or visit anywhere.”

The Trust is inviting applications for new Board members by Friday 22nd March.