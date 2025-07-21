Causeway Coast and Glens shines as The 153rd Open Championship returns to Royal Portrush

The 153rd Open winner Scottie Scheffler conquered Royal Portrush.

AS the sun sets over Royal Portrush Golf Club, Causeway Coast and Glens Council reflected on the outstanding success of The 153rd Open Championship and the lasting legacy it will have for the borough.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across last week, The R&A welcomed 278,000 visitors from all corners of the globe to the sold out event – the largest Championship ever held outside of St Andrew’s.

Mayor Oliver McMullan said: “I would like to congratulate Scottie Scheffler on his triumphant victory at this year’s 153rd Open Championship. I thoroughly enjoyed watching the world’s top golfers compete and the atmosphere on the final day was thrilling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are very proud to have hosted the Championship, with our beautiful coastline shown to millions of people around the world through television coverage and digital platforms.

“To our visitors – I hope that your stay has inspired you to return to our shores again and bring your family and friends to explore everything that the Causeway Coast and Glens has to offer.”

Off the course, visitors were treated to an action-packed entertainment programme at Kerr Street Green brought by council’s Events Team. Highlights included a wealth of local music and dance acts; a stunning aerial pyrotechnics display by Airborne Pyrotechnics and a series of live broadcasts by BBC Radio Ulster.

Local businesses also had the opportunity to showcase what the area has to offer for visitors, highlighting the very best of local hospitality and the finest artisan produce made in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonny McCarron, Project Manager – The Open Championship, commented on the significant collaborative work that was required to deliver the tournament: “Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council were delighted to work alongside The R&A to bring The 153rd Open Championship back to Royal Portrush after a fantastic event in 2019.

“I would like to thank our key partners Tourism Northern Ireland, Translink and Royal Portrush Golf Club who together helped make this year’s tournament the largest and most successful event ever held in the borough.

“Our thanks also go to the hundreds of employees and volunteers that helped both in the lead up to and during Championship week. An event of this magnitude requires a lot of planning, resources and forward thinking.

“From construction and hospitality workers, to the team of volunteers welcoming and signposting visitors. We could not have achieved this level of success without their hard work and dedication.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The legacy of the global event on Causeway Coast and Glens cannot be underestimated. Tourism, jobs and hospitality will all benefit from the many golfers who will now travel to Northern Ireland to play a round on our wonderful courses and bring their families to experience all we have to offer.

Jonny further highlighted the positive impact that hosting The Open Championship has had across the borough, adding: “The event has had a ripple affect across the whole of our council area, with a significant uplift in visitor numbers to our towns and villages. This included both international golf visitors and domestic tourists looking to soak up some of the festival atmosphere.

“We were also delighted to partner with local businesses across the borough for the ‘Our Town Is Open’ campaign, getting the message out there that our towns and villages are open and encouraging visitors to explore the area.

“From hospitality and fashion to experience providers and artisan makers – the teams in local businesses welcomed customers from near and far during Championship week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The impact The Open will have for residents, businesses and visitors to our area now and into the future is immense. The Championship is expected to generate more than £213 million in total economic benefit for Northern Ireland and has elevated the profile of our borough on the worldwide stage.”

For more information on The 153rd Open visit https://www.theopen.com