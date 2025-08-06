Celebrate 10 years of the Moira Speciality Food Fair

Jonny Cuddy, Ispini Charcuterie, Councillor Claire Kemp, and Noreen Van der Velde, Noreen’s Nettles.

LISBURN & Castlereagh City Council looks forward to celebrating the 10th Moira Speciality Food Fair this month in Moira Demesne.

To celebrate this milestone of a much-loved artisan food and drink fair, this year the festivities will take place across two days: Saturday and Sunday, August 16-17.

Open to the public from 10am to 6pm, the two-day food and drink spectacular is expected to welcome couples, families and friends from the council area and further afield to enjoy the summer foodie festival.

Visitors will be greeted in Moira Demesne by Northern Irish agri-food producers, artisan food and drink, street food, chef demonstrations, art and crafts alongside fun entertainment for all the family.

Councillor Claire Kemp, Chair of the Regeneration & Growth Committee, said: “Moira Speciality Food Fair remains a highlight in our food and drink calendar. An outstanding array of artisanal food and drink producers from Lisburn & Castlereagh and beyond will join us in Moira Demesne this year.

“We welcome the return of familiar favourites alongside a host of exciting new vendors to keep things fresh and engaging. Our Kitchen Sessions will be led by some of Northern Ireland’s top culinary talent. I’d encourage everyone to come early and take full advantage of everything on offer throughout the weekend.”

To celebrate the food fair’s 10th anniversary in style, some new features include the introduction of chef Noel McMeel, who will be both demoing and acting as compere in the Kitchen Sessions tent – not to mention a whole host of new producers.

Those familiar with Moira Speciality Food Fair will be pleased to know that all the usual characteristic features, including the Foodhall, Kitchen Sessions and Street Food hub, will remain.

In terms of drinks, there really is something for everyone – from craft drinks in the ever-popular Craft Bar Tent to tasty cocktails and mocktails from the Cocktail Keg Company. You can get your caffeine fix from In the Mix, Loki’s Coffee, and Moon Gelato, who will also be dishing up their Italian-inspired ice cream – so let’s hope for some sun!

Many of our food fair veterans will be ready to meet and greet their customers, including Ispini Charcuterie, Tom and Ollie, The Daily Apron, Ballylisk of Armagh, Ollies Patisserie, The Curious Farmer and Cherryvalley Farm.

New additions to the food fair include Johnsons Coffee, The Pie Shop Moira, and Little Cake Works which specialises in gluten free bakes among many others such as Corleggy Cheese coming to us from Co Cavan.

Lisburn’s beloved eatery, The Square Bistro, will be popping up for the weekend at the Food Fair, serving street food favourites from its signature Airstream trailer. Joining them are a mouth-watering line-up of local talent, including chef Barry Smyth of The Flavoursmyth, Simply Scampi, burger-and-fries’ connoisseurs The Hatch as well as a very exciting new addition – Moira’s Carthago restaurant, specialising in North African cuisine.

As always there will be plenty of bakes to pick from for those wanting something sweet.

Aspiring chefs and home cooks won’t want to miss the Kitchen Sessions tent, where Moira’s own Chris McGowan from Wine and Brine and Bob McDonald, chef and co-owner of Burren Balsamics, will be among other great names sharing insider tips on how to recreate restaurant-quality dishes in your own kitchen.

For younger visitors, there’s plenty of activity in store – from ‘Fun with Drums’ and arts and crafts to face painting and street theatre.

And as always, music plays a key role in setting the vibe for the two-day food fair, with a fantastic mix of acoustic acts bringing energy and atmosphere to the festival’s vibrant social scene.

Entry and parking are free. Onsite parking in the Demesne grounds will be supervised with provision for accessible parking. Dogs are welcome but must always be kept on short leads and for hygiene purposes are not permitted in the main food hall.

For more information on traders and a full programme of events visit visitlisburncastlereagh.com or follow Visit Lisburn Castlereagh on Facebook.com/enjoylisburn, Twitter @VisitLisburn and Instagram @visitlisburncastlereagh