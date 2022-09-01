Celebrate all that is good about our sheep sector this Love Lamb Week

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The National Sheep Association is urging the nation’s sheep farmers to get behind the important sector campaign, sharing stories of sustainability, high animal welfare and production of a delicious, nutritious source of protein.

The campaign encourages the domestic consumption of UK lamb at its peak season of availability and is facilitated by UK levy boards with support from NSA and others.

Love Lamb Week’s success consistently sees an interest from media and retailers as the sustainable nature of UK produced lamb provides positive environmental messaging to be passed on to consumers, however, the success of the campaign can be amplified further when farmers themselves get involved.

NSA is, therefore, encouraging the nation’s sheep farmers to increase their promotional activity during the next week and encourage their local communities to do so also.

NSA communications manager, Katie James, commented: “Love Lamb Week is the annual celebration of all that is so good about our UK sheep sector.

“It is opportunity to champion the hard work of our sheep farmers whilst promoting the delicious product they produce as well as the care and devotion they show in maintaining the UK’s unique and beautiful landscape.

“NSA is encouraging sheep farmers from every corner of the UK to increase their use of social media platforms this coming week to share their daily work and the product they are unwaveringly proud to produce.

“These are messages consumers want to see and read about and ones that can help push them to add more lamb and mutton to their shopping baskets and trollies.”

To assist farmers in communicating positive sheep farming messages a useful bank of resources is available from all UK levy boards websites including graphics, recipe ideas and more that can be shared on a range of social media platforms.

Two young sheep farmers who will be promoting the industry’s work over the next week are Love Lamb Week Ambassadors, Ernie Richards from Hay on Wye on the English/Welsh Borders, and Amy Matravers from Loughborough, Leicestershire.

For the past year Amy and Ernie have worked tirelessly to grow the campaign’s online following sharing updates from their farms and positive messages about the UK sheep sector.

Ernie said: “I am really proud to be part of the Love Lamb campaign. Being a Love Lamb Ambassador, not only for Love Lamb Week but all year had been brilliant to promote, educate and inspire everyone.

“I hope during Love Lamb Week we can engage with a record number of followers and shout about why lamb is such a great, sustainable, British product.”