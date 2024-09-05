Lord Mayor Micky Murray is joined by Sarah and Niall McCann to launch this year’s Autumn Fair event on Saturday and Sunday, September 14-15.

CELEBRATE the changing of the season at Belfast’s Botanic Gardens as the Autumn Fair makes a return on Saturday and Sunday, September 14-15.

The seasonal park event, organised by Belfast City Council, takes place from noon to 5.30pm on both days.

Among the highlights is the popular Autumn Flower Show which will be showcasing prize-winning autumnal blooms, floral art displays and seasonal vegetables.

Food and craft stalls will be selling local produce and arty treats and there will be a ‘Sustainable Living Emporium’ providing tips on sustainable fashion and lifestyle choices.

There will be food demonstrations, dancing, autumn-themed arts and crafts, carnival rides, water colour workshops in the Tropical Ravine (pre-booking required for the workshops) and an inclusive sport zone.

As part of European Heritage Open Days weekend, there will also be historical tours of Botanic Gardens and the glasshouses in the mornings of Saturday and Sunday, September 14-15.

Visitors are advised to pre-book these tours by emailing [email protected]

Lord Mayor Micky Murray said: “Autumn Fair is a favourite seasonal event in Botanic Gardens for many, where we get to mark and celebrate the best that nature has produced at this time of year through our popular Autumn Flower Show.

"The event also offers lots of free activities for all to enjoy from food demonstrations, dancing, autumnal arts and crafts and this year historical tours of the park’s attractions, Palm House and Tropical Ravine, as part of European Heritage Open Days weekend.

“So come along and celebrate the changing of the season at beautiful Botanic Gardens on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 September.”

For more information on council events visit www.belfastcity.gov.uk/events