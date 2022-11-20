Celebrate Ulster Scots with free creative writing classes

Participants will explore the richness of the Ulster Scots language and speech while developing their writing skills through workshops facilitated by acclaimed poet and playwright Anne McMaster. Open to anyone aged 18+ years, the workshops will take place on Thursday 24th November from 7pm-9pm at Sheskburn House Recreation Centre in Ballycastle and Saturday 26th November 2pm-4pm in Ballymoney Town Hall.

So, whether you’re trying your hand at creative writing for the first time, returning to something you love, or you’re already an enthusiastic linguist, you’ll find inspiration and a renewed appreciation of local language.

Places are free but must be booked in advance by visiting www.flowerfield.org/workshops or Eventbrite.

