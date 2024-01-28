Celebrate your eco-heroes: Nominations open for Live Here Love Here Community Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The awards, sponsored by Belfast Harbour and supported by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), aim to shine a deserved spotlight on individuals, groups, schools, businesses, or sporting associations that have volunteered their time to tackle environmental issues and instil a sense of civic pride in their local communities.

People from across Northern Ireland are invited to submit their nominations until 12 noon on January 28th 2024.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The four award categories include, the newly created ‘Legacy Award’ which in honour of the 10th anniversary of the Live Here Love Here campaign pays tribute to an individual or group with a long-standing commitment to environmental causes and community service through volunteer work. The ‘Community Together Award’, supported by the Northern Ireland Housing Executive, recognises efforts to address community division through environmental action, whilst the ‘Rising Star Award’, supported by Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, acknowledges up-and-coming environmental leaders. The ‘Champions Award’ will recognise people from Live Here Love Here’s nine Council partners across Northern Ireland.

Lynda Surgenor, Live Here Love Here Manager, Jenni Barkley, Communications and Corporate Responsibility Manager at Belfast Harbour. (Pic supplied by Navigator Blue)

Lynda Surgenor, Live Here Love Here Manager, said: “Northern Ireland is home to remarkable individuals committed to making the place where they live better. These unsung heroes embody the core values of Live Here Love Here, demonstrating how taking voluntary action, no matter how big or small, can lead to lasting positive change for the environment.”

Belfast Harbour sponsors the 2024 Awards and is set to host this year’s Awards at the Harbour Commissioners Office in February.

Jenni Barkley, Communications and Corporate Responsibility Manager at Belfast Harbour, explained: “The Live Here Love Here platform creates an important opportunity for people across Northern Ireland to come together and do more for their local community. Not only does it improve environmental awareness, but as the Community Awards demonstrate, it celebrates and acknowledges civic pride. By empowering people to adopt better habits, we can all help to protect the spectacular natural assets we have here in Northern Ireland from further damage and pollution and allow generations to come to reap their rewards.”