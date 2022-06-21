Celebrating 50 years of the British Agriculture Bureau

Over the years, the BAB office has helped UK farmers to navigate and adapt to huge changes; from the introduction of direct payments to the end of quotas, embracing new technology and innovation as it came along, adjusting to the introduction of the World Trade Organization, and striving to meet new environmental targets.

To this day, BAB continues to advocate on behalf of its farming members to the European institutions, other European partners and Brussels stakeholders.

Guests joined the UK farming unions to celebrate this work, including MEPs, members of the EU Agriculture Commissioner’s cabinet, the UK ambassadors to the EU and Belgium, and members of the European farming group Copa-Cogeca.

NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy, NFU Cymru president Aled Jones, NFU president Minette Batters, Copa president Christiane Lambert and UFU president David Brown.

In a joint statement, the UK farming union presidents stated: “Even though the UK has left the EU, it has never been more important for farmers across Europe to work together to tackle the challenges we face on a global scale.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine has shone a light on the fragility of food systems across the world.

“There are many countries now confronting the reality of how farmers can continue to feed the world when supply chains are pushed to their limits, input costs are soaring, and climate change is wreaking havoc on harvests.

“But the war has also demonstrated the importance of international unity.

“Ultimately, if we are to feed 10 billion people by 2050, global food security must be a priority, and this means working together across borders to find solutions.

“The approaches taken by our policy makers may differ, but the ambitions and needs of UK and EU farmers remain aligned – to run efficient, profitable business that produce world-leading, climate-friendly, affordable food for people at home and abroad.