‘Celebrating Rural Women’ event marks International Women’s Day

The gathering in Glarryford Farmers’ Hall provided an opportunity to celebrate the valuable role women play within rural life, including their diverse range of skills and knowledge. It also enabled rural women to come together socially, connect with each other and take some time out from busy lifestyles.

After a delicious evening meal, attendees heard from inspirational guest speakers, Paula McIntyre, well-known celebrity chef, and Dr Rebecca Orr, a local GP and champion within the rural and farming community.

A recently formed rural women’s singing group based in Moneymore provided some fun, musical entertainment. Blood pressure checks were carried out by Christina Faulkner and Helen McAuley from the Farm Families Health Checks Programme.

Yvonne Carson, the Northern Trust’s Rural Health and Wellbeing Manager, said: “Often the contribution of rural women is overlooked but this event placed them firmly in the spotlight. It was wonderful to bring so many rural women together to recognise the vital role they play within rural life and we were delighted to be joined by Paula McIntyre and Dr Rebecca Orr on this occasion. We were also pleased to have the women’s choir from Mid Ulster come along. They really added a fun element to the evening!”

Joanne Kerr, Development Officer, Bann Maine West, added: “We were delighted to partner with the Northern Trust on this initiative. Rural women play an important role within our community including within inspirational leadership roles and it was fitting that we celebrate the contribution they make within society.”

