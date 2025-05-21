Celebrating volunteers across Causeway Coast and Glens

Deputy Mayor Tanya Stirling with Jennie Robinson, Manager, Limavady Volunteer Centre, and Ciara McNickle, Causeway Volunteer Centre Manager.

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Borough Council will partner with local volunteer centres this June to recognise volunteers across the borough.

Volunteers’ Week takes place annually and is an opportunity to recognise the amazing contribution that volunteers make in communities everywhere.

Between June 2-8 council officers will join with both Causeway & Limavady Volunteer Centres to say a huge thank you to all those people who give their time freely to help others.

During Volunteer Week Causeway Coast and Glens Mayor Ciaran McQuillan will host a number of civic receptions for volunteers from community and voluntary organisations across the borough.

These receptions will be taking place on the following dates;

• Monday, June 2: St Joseph’s Parish Centre, Dunloy, 11am-1pm;

• Tuesday June 3: Millburn Community Centre, Coleraine, 11am-1pm;

• Wednesday, June 4: Glór Dhún Geimhin, Dungiven, 7pm-8.30pm.

Mr McQuillan is keen to pay tribute to the dedicated volunteers who play a vital role in supporting communities.

He said: “Volunteers are the backbone of our communities across Causeway Coast and Glens.

“Every day, countless individuals generously give their time and energy to make a positive difference – whether by running youth programmes, supporting older people, promoting emotional wellbeing, protecting our environment, or taking part in a wide range of other valuable activities.

“Volunteers’ Week offers an important opportunity to celebrate and acknowledge this incredible contribution and I’m delighted to extend an invite to volunteers across the borough to attend one of the reception events that we have planned.”

Ciara McNickle, from Causeway Volunteer Centre, said: “Throughout Volunteers' Week 2025 we will recognise and celebrate the contributions of volunteers who dedicate their time in our communities.

“During the week those volunteers who have received an EPIC Award in recognition of their volunteer work of 50, 100, or 200 hours over the past year will also be thanked at a special event.”

Ciara continued: “Connecting communities remains at the heart of our celebrations as we acknowledge the lasting impact of volunteers in bringing people together and strengthening our communities.

“In collaboration with Causeway Coast and Glens Council and Limavady Volunteer Centre, we look forward to joining together as part of this year’s Volunteers’ Week celebrations.

Jennie Robinson, from Limavady Volunteer Centre, added: “Volunteers Week is about celebrating our diverse community of volunteers who enable vital work to happen at grass roots level.

“Each and every volunteer is important for the contribution they make. Without our volunteers many services would be unable to function at their current high standard. Thank you to all our volunteers.”

Organisations can register for the events on June 2, 3 and 4 by emailing: [email protected] stating the name of their organisation and number of people attending.