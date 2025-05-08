Celebration of local flavours at Twilight Market this month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The hugely popular Twilight Market returns to St George’s Market this month to shine a spotlight on Northern Ireland’s finest food producers and vendors.

The ‘Spring into Summer’ Twilight Market takes place on Monday 20 and Tuesday 21 May (4pm to 10pm) for what promises to be two magical evenings filled with great food, arts and crafts and live music.

As well as showcasing the talents of St George’s Market established traders, the event will give businesses who aren’t current stallholders a chance to promote their products and services to large numbers of visitors.

Over 100 traders will be at the special market, selling an array of food and drink including award-winning handmade chocolates, fudges, cheese and chutneys, honey, coffees, cordials, rum and ciders.

There will also be stalls with locally produced artworks and crafts by renowned local artists, handmade jewellery and antiques, plus products for four-legged friends including pet wear, treats and food.

A bar selling local beers, gins and whiskeys will be open both days, while there will be live music from Davy Watson, Jackie Rainey and Red Hot Roosters.

Northern Ireland’s newest MotoGP team, Lionheart Racing, will also have their race motorbike on display, giving people the chance to meet the team, get a photo with the bike, and help raise funds for Pancreatic Cancer charity NIPANC.

Councillor Sam Nelson, Chair of Belfast City Council’s City Growth and Regeneration Committee, said: “The Twilight Market is now in its tenth year and continues to attract thousands of visitors from near and far each time it is held. People love the buzz that the event always manages to generate in what is a truly unique setting.

“These events are also a brilliant way of showcasing the amazing produce and creations of St George’s Market’s traders to people who may have never been to the weekly market or haven’t been in years, so I would encourage everyone to come along for a fantastic night out where you’ll be entertained while also having the chance to sample some great local food and drink.”

Visitors to the Twilight Market are encouraged to use public transport, with nearby train stops at Lanyon Station and Glider and Metro bus stops near St George’s Market at Victoria Street and May Street. Visit the Translink website for more information at www.translink.co.uk.

Further information about Twilight Market can be found on the council website at www.belfastcity.gov.uk/twilightbelfast.