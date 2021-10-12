Celebrity farmer Adam Henson offers top tips to help keep agriculture workers safe

Celebrity farmer, Adam Henson.

Adam, who is best known for his role as a rural TV presenter and farmer, is fronting a series of videos for electricity firm, SP Energy Networks, highlighting the electrical dangers associated with agricultural work.

The TV presenter grew up on a working farm and has over 30 years’ experience as a farmer. His top tips for staying safe include taking care when operating machinery near overhead lines and to plan ahead correctly so that work is carried out safely.

The three safety videos outline how to avoid general farm safety incidents, how to stay safe when working near overhead power lines and how to effectively map out farmland and plan ahead, so farming can be carried out safely.

Adam, who is a joint director of the Cotswold Farm Park tourist enterprise, as well as a TV presenter, said: “I’m very lucky that I’m able to do what I love for a living, but I’m also very conscious that farming isn’t without its risks.

“I’ve heard of many different types of accidents over the years. When you live and breathe farming, it can be easy to forget to follow the basic safety advice that keeps us all safe.

“That’s why I’m delighted to be working with SP Energy Networks to front its safety campaign to provide vital tips. I’d urge you to heed the advice and ensure your farm doesn’t fall foul to potential accidents.”

Adam will appear in the series of videos posted on SP Energy Networks’ social media channels and website over the coming weeks.

His top tips are:

- When you’re working on farmland near overhead power lines, be mindful of machinery and its size as it passes underneath, particularly if working with new machinery and bigger equipment.

- Plan ahead. Carefully plan the routes of your machinery, including access points and avoid stacking or storing items directly under overhead lines

- Contact SP Energy Networks for a network plan for your land.

- Tell others about potential hazards. Make sure all staff, contractors and delivery drivers are aware of potential electrical hazards.

- If something does go wrong, call the national 105 emergency helpline. This will allow you to get help as soon as possible. If anyone is injured, please call 999 for medical attention.

The safety campaign is designed to get farmers thinking about safety measures they should take while working on farmland, as last year alone, more than 600 electrical safety incidents were reported to SP Energy Networks.

Frank Monaghan, Health and Safety Director at SP Energy Networks, said: “Farming is an incredibly skilled occupation but as we get into one of the busiest times of year it can be easy to forget some of the vital safety steps to take when carrying out agricultural work.

“We hope our new video series with Adam can raise awareness of simple tips to follow to stay safe when working near electricity and can help to prevent potential accidents.”