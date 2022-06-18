Celebrity guests to join the Farming Life team

Two celebrity guest reporters will be writing for the Farming Life next week (June 25th) as part of a new television programme.
They will be joining the newspaper’s editorial team for a CPL Productions’ affectionate look at the role of the local newspaper and the importance of communities.
They will spend a week covering the local news. Their identities are under wraps - but all will be revealed in next week’s edition.
If you have any amazing news stories you would like our cub reporters to cover please e-mail [email protected]
Established in 1963, Farming Life is Northern Ireland’s leading agricultural supplement. Editor Ruth Rodgers said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming some new faces to our editorial team next week. This is a very exciting project and we hope it will be a celebration of local journalism as well as the thriving agricultural industry which is one of Northern Ireland’s most important sectors. But farming isn’t just a job, it’s a way of life and we look forward to our new reporters seeing for themselves all that is great about our farming life. We will let our readers know more as the story develops.”