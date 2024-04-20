Challenges continue to mount for the arable sector

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And, they are not out of the woods yet.

The reality is that the prospect of a few days’ good weather coming in next week will be poor comfort for growers, who could not get winter crops planted out last back end.

Co Down cereal producer, Allan Chambers, explains. “It will take a week to 10 days of good weather for land to dry out.

The continuous rain of recent months has caused immense challenges for arable farmers across Northern Ireland. (Pic: stock image)

“In the meantime, growers will have no option but to wait before they can get on with field work.

“In the meantime, the clock is ticking.

“Every day that passes at this time of year reduces the final yield that will be achieved from spring crops.

“The optimal sowing date for spring barley March 17th: that was a month ago.”

Allan believes that local politicians must do more to support arable farmers.

He added: “Arable farming has the lowest carbon footprint of all the agricultural sectors.

“This is a factor that Stormont should fully recognise.

“Crop production in Northern Ireland is a critical component of the entire farming industry.

“If the arable sector is supported in ways that bring about an increase in the area of crops grown, then automatically we will see a decrease in the level of imported cereals.”

Allan continued: “All of the strategic changes in the farm support that will be rolled out here over the coming years focus on sectors that have a strong export bias.

“So, for example, we need to continually find markets in the rest of the UK and beyond for the beef produced locally.

“But, where home grown cereals are concerned, the polar opposite is the case.

“There will always be a ready market on our own doorstep for all the grain and protein crops that we could ever hope to grow here,” he added.

Allan also feels strongly that the Stormont Executive should agree a weather aid package for arable producers with immediate effect.

“We have just seen the Irish government confirm an additional €100/ha support package for its tillage sector.

“The monies will be made available on all crops harvested in 2024,” he commented.

“This development is a direct response from Dublin to the ravages of the weather over recent months.

Allan added: “And, of course, the reality is that the weather has been just as bad here in Northern Ireland.”

Forage maize is a specific spring cropping option on a growing number of farms. Allan Chambers hopes to plant his maize over the coming days.

He explained: “I am lucky in the sense that the ground available to me is very free draining. So it has been possible to get on with ploughing a number of fields over recent days.

“All of our maize crops are grown on a contract basis. The potential to expand the maize acreage grown in Northern Ireland is significant at the present time.”

Allan concluded: “Given the detrimental impact that the bad weather had on silage making last year, many livestock farmers will be keen to build up their forage stocks over the coming months.