Champion heifer bred by Co Down woman to feature in prestigious 50th anniversary sale

Twenty-five-year-old Charlotte Martin from Dromara is the only female farmer putting stock forward for the sale, which will be held in Borderway Mart, Carlisle.

‘Charlotte’s Saphire’ is the first pedigree heifer bred by Charlotte and features as Lot 12 in the catalogue following successful selection.

Charlotte’s Saphire was the overall Junior Limousin Female Champion, overall Junior Limousin Champion and overall Junior Beef Interbreed Champion at this year’s Balmoral Show, where Charlotte was exhibiting for the first time.

The dam is Roundhill Kmelodie from Doreen Corridan’s Roundhill Limousin herd, and the sire is Elite Forever Brill, a renowned AI sire from Ireland.

The sale presents a big opportunity for Charlotte, who works as a farm animal vet.

There are 18 lots catalogued for the elite anniversary sale, which includes 16 animals and two lots of embryos.

The sale is a one-off opportunity to market animals which are a true celebration of the Limousin breed, that will not be available in any other sale.

Taking place at Borderway Mart, Rosehill, Carlisle, the sale will get underway at 5pm this Friday (29 July).

You can view the catalogue and find out more information at www.limousin.co.uk

