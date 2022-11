The dropped calf section contained calves up to two months old.

topped to £560 for Limousin, bull calf for a Ballinaskeagh farmer.

Weanling calves sold to £1130 for a 430k Limousin from Ballyward farmer.

Rathfriland Mart

Fat cows topped £1370 for 676k Limousin.

Heifers topped £2300 for 680k Charolais.

Bullocks topped at £1840 for 686k Limousin.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Ballinaskeagh farmer Limousin at £560, Blonde d'Aquitaine at £490, Rathfriland farmer Belgian Blue at £390, Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus at £370, Rathfriland farmer Belgian Blue at £350, Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus at £330, Clough farmer Aberdeen Angus at £325, Castlewellan farmer Aberdeen Angus at £320, Seaforde farmer Belgian Blue at £315 and Clough farmer Aberdeen Angus at £300,

Heifer calves

Ballinaskeagh farmer Blonde d'Aquitaine at £550, Blonde d'Aquitaine at £480, Blonde d'Aquitaine at £480, Aberdeen Angus at £420, Castlewellan farmer Blonde d'Aquitaine at £420 and Ballinaskeagh farmer Limousin at £410, Limousin at £400, Aberdeen Angus at £390, Blonde d'Aquitaine at £380, Blonde d'Aquitaine at £380,

Weanling male calves

Downpatrick farmer Charolais 186k at £610 (328), Charolais 210k at £670 (319), Charolais 186k at £580 (312), Charolais 206k at £640 (311), Ballyward farmer Limousin 430k at £1130, Lisburn farmer Limousin 398k at £1060, Limousin 404k at £1050, Mayobridge farmer Charolais 332k at £1000, Dromore farmer Belgian Blue 328k at £940, Lisburn farmer Limousin 388k at £940, Aghalee farmer Limousin 394k at £940, Lurgan farmer Charolais 322k at £920, Dromore farmer Belgian Blue 346k at £900 and Lisburn farmer Limousin 350k at £890.

Weanling heifer calves

Downpatrick farmer Limousin 216k at £690 (320), Rathfriland farmer Limousin 226k at £690 (306), Limousin 254k at £710 (280), Downpatrick farmer Limousin 218k at £600 (275), Lurgan farmer Charolais 348k at £850, Charolais 300k at £770, Charolais 300k at £760, Charolais 314k at £750, Mayobridge farmer Charolais 322k at £750, Castlewellan farmer Charolais 370k at £720, Lurgan farmer Charolais 280k at £710, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 254k at £710, Dromore farmer Belgian Blue 338k at £700 and Lurgan farmer Charolais 298k at £700.

Fat cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 676k at £1370, Newry farmer Charolais 712k at £1350, Ballyward farmer Limousin 704k at £1290, Newry farmer Charolais 696k at £1280, Simmental 624k at £1220, Waringstown farmer Shorthorn 616k at £1070, Ballyward farmer Limousin 636k at £970, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 598k at £930, Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus 640k at £890 and Rathfriland farmer Limousin 546k at £880.

Store heifers

Rathfriland farmer Charolais 680k at £2300 (338), Belleeks farmer Belgian Blue 500k at £1450 (290), Dromore farmer Limousin 546k at £1460 (268), Limousin 530k at £1300 (246), Rathfriland farmer Charolais 680k at £2300, Rathfriland farmer Aberdeen Angus 716k at £1700, Dromore farmer Limousin 546k at £1460, Belleeks farmer Belgian Blue 500k at £1450, Dromore farmer Limousin 530k at £1300, Ballyward farmer Hereford 620k at £1270, Banbridge farmer Limousin 544k at £1260, Ballynahinch farmer Charolais 504k at £1190, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 506k at £1170 and Ballynahinch farmer Charolais 498k at £1170.

Bullocks

Katesbridge farmer Limousin 686k at £1840 (268), Banbridge farmer Limousin 494k at £1280 (260), Limousin 500k at £1270 (254), Limousin 460k at £1150 (250), Katesbridge farmer Limousin 686k at £1840, Newry farmer Speckle Park 714k at £1700, Limousin 696k at £1620, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 704k at £1600, Lurgan farmer Charolais 682k at £1520, Limousin 620k at £1500, Ballynahinch farmer Charolais 600k at £1440, Imdel farmer Charolais 580k at £1420, Ballynahinch farmer Belgian Blue 602k at £1400 and Lurgan farmer Charolais 610k at £1360.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw good show of stock and lambs selling to a better trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.

Armagh farmer topped the sale at £5.23 a kilo for 18kg at £94.

Fat ewes topped at £184 for a Texel ewes from a Clough farmer.

More ewes over the £175 mark this week with plainer ewes from £120 to £145.

Spring lambs

Lisburn farmer 29.6k at £119, Ballynahinch farmer 26.4k at £115, Armagh farmer 23.5kg at 113, Bryansford farmer 25.2k at £113, Castlewellan farmer 25.7k at £112, Kilkeel farmer 24kg at £112, Lisburn farmer 25k at £110.50, Castlewellan farmer 23.3k at £107, Portaferry farmer 22k at £106 and Downpatrick farmer 22.20k at £105.50.

Fat ewes

Clough farmer: £184, Annaclone farmer at £176, Lisburn farmer at £175, Mayobridge farmer at £148, Kilkeel farmer at £132, Clough farmer at £130, Rathfriland farmer at £126, at £120, Kilcoo farmer at £109 and Rathfriland farmer £108.

Fat rams

Annaclone farmer £156, Bryansford farmer at £141, Rathfriland farmer at £132 and Banbridge farmer at £124.