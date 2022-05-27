Champion Jubilee Queen leads way home

At present the Skibbereen result is on hold – Gowran Park (sorry no club results this week). The birds were liberated on Saturday 21/05/21 at 9am in a fresh south westerly breeze.

Top bird on the day is awarded to G and M Atcheson winning 1st Club Ligoniel, 1st Section C (61/1,341) and 1st Open Gowran Park 14,314 birds. Its been a great weekend for Michael winning the open and the red cards in the club from both races Skibbereen and Gowran Park.

The result from Skibbereen is still pending as I write this report. Michael’s winner, now named Champion Jubilee Queen,is another grandchild from his super breeder/racer Champion Greggor - a winner of 3x1st Sections himself and responsible for nine x 1st Section winners and now an Open Winner to add to the many other top Open and Section prizes. Breeding:

Jackie Lindores, J Lindores and Son and Nicholson, West Belfast, 1st Open Ulster Federation Skibbereen Old Bird Championship

The sire of this yearling hen is a son of Gregor bred just for stock when paired to his great friends Gregg Brothers and McCandless Champion YB RPRA winner 2016 which was bred direct of Ulsters Dazzler and Rik Herman’s daughter of Ramoni and it was paired to a sister of Michael’s 1st Open Winner from Gowran Park 2018 which is a half sister to Champion Greggor winner 3x1st section C.

Sire is the Unrung cock an absolute gold mine at stock being Sire, G, Sire, G, GSire of 1st Open, 1st Section, 1st Fed, 1st Clubs, RPRA Region and National award winners. The dam of Michael’s winner was bred specially for stock by Gregg Brothers and McCandless of the Box6 cock and a daughter of Ron William sons Double Heartbreaker, RPRA National Sprint Champion, so I think you will agree super blood lines cultivated by years of exchange breeding between Michael and Paul and Stephen (Gregg Brothers and McCandless). They have been outstanding year in year out at the very highest level. Michael states: “I would just like to take this opportunity to thank Paul and Stephen for their friendship and the top quality supply of pigeons over the years of their very best. Thanks also to Henry McLaughlin for the supply of top quality corn over the years it really is appreciated.”

Many congratulations Michael following on from your success last week 1st and 3rd Section C, 3rd and 5th Open Corrin. New Kid On The Block

Section C report: See opening report.

McCarton and Woodside, Crossgar, 1st Sect F Gowran Park

Section D report: Top bird in Section D winning1st Club Hills and Maze,1st Sect D (77/1,784) and 20th Open is I Rollins and Son. Congratulations on your latest success.

Section F report: Top bird in Section F winning 1stClub Crossgarand 1st Sect F (63/1,425) isthe top racing partnership of McCarton and Woodside – A Bit Of Info – Darren states: “We had three birds arrive together two of which trapped straight away.The section winner is a four year old blue hen breeding Gust Janssen and Herman Cuesters from K Rooney son and daughter lines. The pigeon at second section was a yearling blue cock breeding Gust Janssen and Soontjen.

“This is the second time this year he has beaten on the trap for first section. His sire was first section F last year from Fermoy in the old birds. The bird at third section is a two year old blue checker cock breeding Gary Benson and Soontjen. He was also eighth section last week from Corrin.” Congratulations Paul and Darren on your recent top success.

Section G report: Top bird in Sect G winning 1st Club Newry City, 1st Sect (63/2,103) and 3rd Open is top racing partnership Donnelly Brothers. Congratulations guys on your recent top success

Michael Atcheson, G and M Atcheson, Ligoniel and District, 1st Open NIPA Gowran Park

Ulster Federation Skibbereen Old Bird Inland Championship

The Ulster Federation Skibbereen Old Bird Inland Championship was flown at the weekend. Top bird on the day belongs to another famous top racing loft from the West Belfast club – J Lindores and Son and Nicholson. Another top result for Jackie and the team.

Their latest top performer, now named champion Duffields Girl is a top racing, two year old blue tip hen, a previous prizewinner on several occasions. Breeding: Sire: Best of the J Lindores and Son and Nicolson Duffield Pride bloodlines, dam bred by the late Ken Wilkinson and purchased at Ken’s clearance sale and contains the very best of Lou Wouters and John Patterson bloodlines.

Congratulations to Jackie, Alan and Carrots on your latest top success.

Richard Donnelly, Donnelly Brothers, Newry City, 1st Sect G Gowran Park

Result – top ten

1st J Lindores and Son and Nicolson 1908

2nd Stockman and Robinson 1899

3rd A and A Ferran 1893

4th A and A Ferran 1893

5th Stockman and Robinson 1890

Champion Duffields Girl, 1st Open Ulster Federation Skibbereen

6th McAuley Kells Gibson and Tosh 1889

7th C McVeigh and Son and Daughter 1888

8th V Cooney and Son 1886

9th Calderwood and Waite 1885

10th C McVeigh and Son and Daughter 1883