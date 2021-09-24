Champion tops dairy trade at 3,000gns
The Dungannon Dairy Sale resumed last week with pedigree Holstein prices peaking at 3,000gns.
Auctioneer Michael Taaffe said: ”Trade was back compared to the previous sale in May, and reflects the fact that a number of entries were longer calved from June and July.”
Sale leader was the supreme champion heifer Kilvergan Piston Blossom consigned by Stephen Haffey and Sons, Lurgan. This beautiful heifer was one-month calved and giving 39 litres daily on robotic milking. Sired by Sandy Valley Piston, her dam Kilvergan Express Blossom 2 GP gave 10,651kgs at 3.96% butterfat and 3.21% protein in 298 days.
Judge Jonny Matthews, Donaghcloney, praised the quality of cattle put forward for judging. The pre-sale show was generously sponsored by Irwin Feeds represented by Ian Cummins.
“The overall champion is a lovely strong heifer, well-grown for her age. She has great depth of body, and a well attached udder.”
Claiming the day’s reserve championship was a substitute entry, Ards Kenobi Trina from Wallace and Daniel Patton, Newtownards. Backed by ten generations of VG and EX dams, this heifer was three-weeks calved and producing 27 litres daily. She came under the hammer at 2,780gns, and was secured by a County Armagh farmer who also purchased the champion.
Jonny Matthews added: “The reserve champion is another classy heifer with a wide rump, and open rib.”
Springing heifers topped at 2,450gns, realised by Ardnasalem YKS Robin consigned by David Buchanan.
Sired by Sterk Kiss Kyteman, she was bred from Ardnasalem Sid Robin EX91-3E who is projected to yield 10,387kgs at 3.72% butterfat and 3.31% protein in her sixth lactation.
Backed by four generations of EX dams from the famous ROXY family, she is due to calve in October to sexed Woodcrest King Doc.
The honourable mention award went to Geoffrey Patton, Carrowdore, who exhibited Carrowcroft Intruder Debbie. This second calver was sired by Claynook Intruder, and bred from Carrowcroft Beacon Debbie EX91 LP50.
The judge added: “This is a powerful cow with a well attached udder.”
Taaffe Auctions is inviting entries for next month’s Dungannon Dairy Sale. The event will take place at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart on Thursday 21st October at 11.30am. Further details from Taaffe Auctions tel: 00353 41 9881288.