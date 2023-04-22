Championing Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured (NIFQA) beef for NI Beef Week
Responsibly farmed, sustainable beef will take centre stage next week as industry bodies come together to champion Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured (NIFQA) beef for NI Beef Week.
The Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC), Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) and ABP will come together for the weeklong campaign, which runs from 23-30 April.
Throughout the course of the week, the organisations will highlight the health and environmental benefits of NIFQA beef, as well as promoting local farmers who dedicate their time and skill to producing beef which meets world leading standards for quality, food safety, animal welfare and care for the environment.
LMC chief executive, Ian Stevenson, commented: “The NI beef and sheep meat sector makes a substantial contribution to the NI economy with sales of over £1.5bn per year. We can, with confidence, claim that NIFQA beef is among the most sustainable in the world, this is thanks to continued dedication of NIFQA farmers to meet world leading standards for eco-conscious farming.”
At the start of the week, Victoria Quinn will be cooking from home and posting to her Tik Tok channel. Then pupils from Down High School; Friends School Lisburn; St Killian’s, Carnlough, and St Louis’ Grammar, Ballymena, will be cooking up LMC’s Beef Burrito recipe and sharing their dishes on social media. Their videos will then be judged by Ronan McLaughin, Victoria Quinn and LMC. The winning team will be invited to the ABP stand at the Balmoral Show.