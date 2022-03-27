Charities benefit from Omagh Show donations

TFS-2

The Tyrone Farming Society has gifted £1,000 each to the charities Life After, Rural Support and Irish Equestrian Mental Health Project.

After presenting the generous donations, chairman Joe Crozier said the Society has a strong record supporting local charities.

“We are delighted to be in a position to carry on our support of worthwhile causes,” said the Seskinore man.

TFS-1

“It’s very much part and parcel of what we do in supporting the great charity work that is being done within the community.”

After two years without a local agricultural showpiece due to Covid restrictions, Omagh Show is set to return bigger and better in 2022.

It will take place on Friday, July 1 and Saturday, July 2 and the chairman says the committee have put in place plans to return with a bang.

“The 2022 show promises to be one with a difference,” added Mr Crozier. “We have done a complete revamp that includes a new layout and a number of new events. Details of these new developments will be revealed in due course.”