Charities benefit from Omagh Show donations
The organisers of the annual Omagh Show have made substantial donations to three local charities.
The Tyrone Farming Society has gifted £1,000 each to the charities Life After, Rural Support and Irish Equestrian Mental Health Project.
After presenting the generous donations, chairman Joe Crozier said the Society has a strong record supporting local charities.
“We are delighted to be in a position to carry on our support of worthwhile causes,” said the Seskinore man.
“It’s very much part and parcel of what we do in supporting the great charity work that is being done within the community.”
After two years without a local agricultural showpiece due to Covid restrictions, Omagh Show is set to return bigger and better in 2022.
It will take place on Friday, July 1 and Saturday, July 2 and the chairman says the committee have put in place plans to return with a bang.
“The 2022 show promises to be one with a difference,” added Mr Crozier. “We have done a complete revamp that includes a new layout and a number of new events. Details of these new developments will be revealed in due course.”