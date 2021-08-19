Charity appeals to people to lend support to stop vaccine stockpiling

Sign Self Help Africa Northern Ireland’s petition to stop vaccine stockpiling. Please visit: www.selfhelpafrica.org/ie/vaccine-stockpiling

This month, it is estimated that some countries in the West will have stockpiled over 1.9 billion more vaccines than they require to inoculate their people. Meanwhile, in Africa, not much more than 1% of populations are fully vaccinated.

Self Help Africa Northern Ireland thinks that is unjust, and is asking for support from the people of Northern Ireland for a petition seeking controls on large scale stockpiling of vaccines until the poorest and most vulnerable have been protected. Self Help Africa Northern Ireland is writing to the Health Minister, Robin Swann, to his counterparts in ROI, US and GB, and to the heads of the UN and of the World Health Organisation (WHO) – and would like your support.

Denny Elliott, Head of Self Help Africa Northern Ireland, said: “Right now, Africa is in the deadliest stage of the COVID-19 pandemic, with hospitals across the continent filling up, under-resourced medical services stretched thin, and deaths jumping by up to 40%, every week.

“The pace of vaccination remains far slower in Africa than elsewhere. Some estimate that only one in five in Africa will be vaccinated in a years’ time if stockpiling continues, and there is not a rethink on distribution.

“Protectionism and stockpiling will only prolong the pandemic for everyone, and heap suffering on the world’s poorest and most vulnerable and that’s why we are asking you to sign our Self Help Africa Northern Ireland petition online.”