Charity bed push marks Moycraig YFC milestone

At 8am on 27th August, the first team started off from Moycraig’s club hall and headed towards Dervock, Ballymoney, Ballybogey, Bushmills then back to the club hall.

Each hour new members swapped places and took their turn to push the bed.

Team Moycraig travelled 29.41 miles in eight hours to mark the 80 years of Moycraig YFC.

The club would like to thank everyone for the overwhelming support they received from sweets, water, ice lollies, generous donations, cheers and beeps from passing cars.

All of these things helped to complete the route and raise an outstanding £4,000 in aid of the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance - a fantastic charity close to Moycraig YFC’s heart.

This is the start of fundraising in Aid of Air Ambulance, and the club will present the full amount raised at the end of the year.

Moycraig has had a busy summer 2022, using the summer months to connect with current and future members through various events.

Members from Moycraig YFC help raise funds for Air Ambulance NI during their club's recent bed push to mark their 80th anniversary

On 20th August the club hosted a members night at Ballymoney Rugby Club, with 60 juniors attending the fun night.

The members enjoyed taking part in various activities such as volleyball, rounders, slippery football, icebreakers and a barbecue.

Moycraig would like to welcome new members aged 12-30 to join them on 12th September at 8pm, to kick-start the winter program with a games night in the club hall.