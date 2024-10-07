Charity cancer campaign urges farming and rural community to ‘Nip it in the Bud’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Farmers and people living in rural communities are being urged to ‘Nip it in the Bud’ and get checked for early signs of cancer – as part of a new UK-wide campaign by The Farming Community Network (FCN).

FCN is working in partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support to raise awareness of cancer risks, signs and symptoms, and to encourage early detection.

Farmers, farm workers and people living in rural communities can have lower access to cancer services and support due to the nature of their work and rural life, often in isolated areas.

The ‘Nip it in the Bud’ campaign provides a range of useful resources for agri-businesses, Ag Colleges, Young Farmers’ Clubs and others to download or circulate – some focused on specific cancers that farmers can be more at-risk of developing, such as skin cancer, prostate cancer or lung cancer.

Nicky Maynard is a farmer’s wife, originally from Cork, and has lived with her husband and family in Warwickshire for the last 23 years.

In January 2017 she felt a lump in her right breast but initially delayed going to the GP, as she felt fine and there wasn’t a female GP available for a few weeks.

After eventually seeing a GP, she quickly received ultrasounds and biopsies and was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Juggling her many roles on the farm whilst undergoing cancer treatment was stressful and she was under a lot of pressure.

Nicky Maynard who had breast cancer. (Pic: Freelance)

Friendships were incredibly important throughout her treatment, and Nicky had friends who really stepped up to the mark after finding out she had cancer. She also received support from Macmillan Cancer Support.

Nicky said: “I am a huge supporter of Macmillan Cancer Support, they ensure that you do not have to go through it alone. I would encourage anyone in a similar position to call them, or ask for information to be sent to you if you are worried.

“I am still not great at listening to my body, but I do force myself to go to the doctor if I am worried about something. Getting to the GP early is essential. Please don’t put it off - Nip it in the Bud.”

Alex Phillimore, Head of Communications and Development at The Farming Community Network (FCN), said: “Some of the signs and symptoms of cancer - such as prolonged pains, tiredness and fatigue - can be missed or overlooked as being ‘part of the job’ in farming. A lack of time or availability of services, particularly in rural areas, can also make it difficult to speak to a GP.

“However, we know that the sooner we ‘Nip it in the Bud’ and get checked, the sooner we can find out if something is wrong – and if someone is to receive a cancer diagnosis, the sooner they can undergo treatment.

“We hope this campaign will encourage people to be more familiar with the early signs of cancer, and to take the necessary steps to get checked and ‘Nip it in the Bud’.”

Launching alongside the Nip it in the Bud campaign is a survey designed to help FCN to better understand current cancer service provisions in rural areas, whilst encouraging people to provide recommendations and suggestions for improvement: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/W9DQM5M

Dr Barry Pizer, Consultant Oncologist, said: “This important campaign by The Farming Community Network and Macmillan Cancer Support aims to stress to farmers the importance of visiting their GP if they find any lump or develop any unusual symptoms.

“The chances are it won’t be cancer but if it is, earlier diagnosis will increase the chances of it being cured, and will mean less invasive treatment.”

Dr Laura Wainwright, Hope Valley, Derbyshire, said: “I am a GP married to a farmer so I know how precious time is and how busy farmers are. You need to remember that you are the most valuable stock and tool on your farm. If you notice anything unusual, a quick check with your GP may save time and hurt for your family in the future.”

Callers to the FCN helpline from Northern Ireland are offered an onward referral with consent to local NI farm and farm family support charity Rural Support.

Downloadable resources such as graphics, images and information sheets are available on the FCN website: fcn.org.uk/cancersupport/