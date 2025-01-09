Charity challenges Health Minister to address projected 51% rise in dementia cases across Northern Ireland by 2040

Fiona Carragher, Chief Policy and Research Officer, Alzheimer’s Society, with Health Minister Mike Nesbitt.

HEALTH Minister Mike Nesbitt has been told urgent action is needed to address a projected sharp rise in the number of dementia cases in Northern Ireland.

The message has hammered home to the Minister by the Alzheimer’s Society when he visited the charity’s Belfast office last week to meet with staff, volunteers, and individuals affected by dementia.

The society is projecting a 51 per cent rise in rise in dementia cases by 2040.

Mr Nesbitt learned about the charity’s vital work, including its local support groups, research initiatives, and campaigning efforts.

The visit also provided an opportunity to discuss the key challenges facing people living with dementia and their families. This included the need for improved diagnosis rates as currently more than a third of those living with dementia in Northern Ireland are yet to receive a diagnosis.

The message to the Minister was clear – we must make dementia a priority in Northern Ireland.

The number of people living with dementia in Northern Ireland is projected to rise sharply, from 25,000 people in 2024 to 37,500 by 2040 – a 51 per cent increase.

This outpaces the projected rise in England and Wales, presenting acute challenges for Northern Ireland’s health and social care system.

Currently more than a third of people living with dementia are yet to receive an official diagnosis and some can face a waiting time of two years, a far cry from the nine-week target set by the Minister.

Diagnosis delays can mean people with dementia can’t access timely care and support, worsening the challenges faced by both individuals and their families while adding additional pressure and costs of GP visits and unplanned hospital stays.

These factors only add to the financial burdens placed on our healthcare system. By 2040 the combined cost of dementia in Northern Ireland, including unpaid care, will soar from £997 million to £2.2 billion if we do not act, warned the society.

Fiona Carragher, Chief Policy and Research Officer, said: “We were delighted to welcome the Health Minister Mike Nesbitt MLA to our Belfast office. This was our first official meeting with Minister Nesbitt, and it provided a valuable opportunity to highlight the impact of our work and discuss how we can continue improving the lives of people affected by dementia across Northern Ireland.

“We recognise the urgent need to enhance the long-term health and wellbeing of people living with dementia in Northern Ireland.

“Achieving this requires sustained financial investment over many years in primary, community, and social care services to effectively plan for future demands and reduce reliance on expensive and distressing emergency hospital admissions.

“Alzheimer’s Society is urging the Northern Ireland Executive and the Department of Health to take decisive action to improve dementia diagnosis rates.

“This will ensure people can unlock access to the vital treatments and interventions available today, while preparing for the groundbreaking dementia treatments of tomorrow.

“We know that across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, one in six patients in hospital at any given time are people living with dementia.

“The winter pressures on our accident and emergency departments and front-line medical professionals is demonstrated through the slow patient flow in hospitals.

“We urged the Minister to make sure that those living with dementia can get the support they need through early and accurate diagnosis and reforming adult social care to provide accessible caring support to discharge patients and give respite for families.”

For dementia support and advice go to www.alzheimers.org.uk or call the Dementia Support Line on 0333 150 3456.