A massive £801 was raised through entry fees, raffle and donations and the centre would like to thank everyone who supported the event.

Special thanks to local businesses who sponsored each class, Kilkeel Garden Centre/ Superpet, Claire McC Ceramics, Hugh McGinn Haulage and Holmestead Saddlery NI, and thanks also to everyone that donated to the raffle.

Thanks also to Margretta Chambers from Air Ambulance NI, Mourne Community First Responders who supplied First Aid and to The Lodge Cafe for refreshments.

Margretta Chambers from Air Ambulance NI presenting the prizes to the winners in the 75cms class. Also in the photo is Ruth Baird from the Gamekeepers Lodge & Lily Rose McGinn from Hugh McGinn Haulage.

The centre's August show jumping league will commence on Monday 7 August and their final two phase event of the year will take place on Saturday 19 August.

For further details on these and upcoming events, you can contact the centre via Facebook.

Charity two phase results as follows:

Cross poles/40cms (sponsored by Kilkeel Garden Centre/Superpet):

Margretta Chambers from Air Ambulance NI presenting the prizes to the winner of the 85-95cms class. Also in the photo is Ruth Baird from the Gamekeepers Lodge.

1st Lauren McConnell (Bella);

2nd Lilli McBurney (Jack);

3rd Abigail Grant (Weeweeman);

4th Eva McBride (Billy).

Margretta Chambers from Air Ambulance NI presenting the prizes to the winners in the xpoles/40cms class. Also in the photo is Ruth Baird from the Gamekeepers Lodge.

60cms (sponsored by Claire McC Ceramics):

1st Jackson Burns (Hazy);

2nd Kyla Rea (Secret);

3rd Eimear O'Rourke (Jessie);

Margretta Chambers from Air Ambulance NI presenting the prizes to the winners in the 60cms class. Also in the photo is Ruth Baird from the Gamekeepers Lodge.

4th Laura Miklasova (Johnny);

5th Holly Crozier (Secret).

75cms (sponsored by Hugh McGinn Haulage):

1st Leanna Rose Devlin (Pancake);

2nd Erin McCullough (Bella);

3rd Olivia Ryan (Starsky);

Ruth Baird from The Gamekeepers Lodge Equestrian and Activity Centre hands over a cheque for an amazing £801 to Amy from Air Ambulance NI.

4th Molly Fegan (Fanta).

85-95cms: