Charity event at Gamekeepers Lodge raises funds for Air Ambulance NI
A massive £801 was raised through entry fees, raffle and donations and the centre would like to thank everyone who supported the event.
Special thanks to local businesses who sponsored each class, Kilkeel Garden Centre/ Superpet, Claire McC Ceramics, Hugh McGinn Haulage and Holmestead Saddlery NI, and thanks also to everyone that donated to the raffle.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Thanks also to Margretta Chambers from Air Ambulance NI, Mourne Community First Responders who supplied First Aid and to The Lodge Cafe for refreshments.
The centre's August show jumping league will commence on Monday 7 August and their final two phase event of the year will take place on Saturday 19 August.
For further details on these and upcoming events, you can contact the centre via Facebook.
Charity two phase results as follows:
Cross poles/40cms (sponsored by Kilkeel Garden Centre/Superpet):
1st Lauren McConnell (Bella);
2nd Lilli McBurney (Jack);
3rd Abigail Grant (Weeweeman);
4th Eva McBride (Billy).
60cms (sponsored by Claire McC Ceramics):
1st Jackson Burns (Hazy);
2nd Kyla Rea (Secret);
3rd Eimear O'Rourke (Jessie);
4th Laura Miklasova (Johnny);
5th Holly Crozier (Secret).
75cms (sponsored by Hugh McGinn Haulage):
1st Leanna Rose Devlin (Pancake);
2nd Erin McCullough (Bella);
3rd Olivia Ryan (Starsky);
4th Molly Fegan (Fanta).
85-95cms:
1st Charley Hanna (Crystal).