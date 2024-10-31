Charity Jobs NI is set to launch Northern Ireland’s first ever careers fair dedicated exclusively to the charity sector.

This landmark event is designed to bridge the gap between third-sector employers and individuals eager to make an impact.

The unique platform will connect charities, non-profits, and social enterprises with job seekers and volunteers who share their commitment to positive change, while also helping organisations address a growing need for talent and support across the region.

At the Charity Careers and Volunteer Job Fair, attendees can explore meaningful career and volunteering opportunities that reflect their values and ambitions. By offering direct engagement with leading charity organisations, this event provides a transformative experience for those interested in a fulfilling career path within the charity sector, or for those keen to volunteer for causes they care about.

Richard Cherry, Charity Jobs NI, with Jess McVicar, Head of Engagement for RSPB, and Chris Bunce, Charity Jobs NI, and Lauren Gilliland, Volunteer Development and Marketing Officer. (Pic: Aaron McCracken)

Exhibitors include Autism Initiatives, Presbyterian Church in Ireland, TinyLife, Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, Orchardville, MindWise, HARMONI, Cancer Fund for Children, Choice Housing, Shopmobility, Extern, Cancer Focus NI, Women’sTEC and MACS

On the day, organisations will be offering a range of real-time vacancies, allowing attendees to start on their path to a meaningful career or volunteer journey.

Richard Cherry, spokesperson for Charity Jobs NI, said that the Charity Careers Fair is “answering a critical call from the charity sector”.

He explained: “This is a landmark moment for the charity sector in Northern Ireland and one we are delighted to launch. The Charity Careers & Volunteers Job Fair meets a critical need in our community, creating a space where third-sector organisations can connect directly with people who share their values and vision.

Richard Cherry and Chris Bunce, Charity Jobs NI. (Pic: Aaron McCracken). (Pic: Aaron McCracken)

“Whether you’re a recent graduate, a professional looking to change paths, or someone interested in volunteering, there’s an opportunity here to join a cause that matters.”

The Welcome Organisation, one of the event’s participating charities, anticipates the fair will strengthen their community ties.

Lauren Gilliland, Volunteer Development and Marketing Officer, shared her excitement about the event’s potential impact.

Lauren said: “For organisations like ours, the opportunity to engage with passionate individuals face-to-face is invaluable. This fair will help us introduce people to roles where they can make a real impact on homelessness and support vulnerable members of our community.

Discussing plans for Northern Ireland’s first-ever careers fair dedicated exclusively to the charity sector. (Pic: Aaron McCracken)

“We’re excited to meet people who are ready to be part of something meaningful.”

Also attending is RSPB NI, eager to connect with new volunteers to advance their environmental mission.

Jess McVicar, Head of Engagement for RSPB NI, remarked: “Volunteers are at the heart of our conservation efforts, and we’re thrilled to be part of an event that brings so many caring people together under one roof. We hope to inspire many to join us as volunteers, helping us protect Northern Ireland’s unique wildlife and natural spaces.”

The Charity Careers and Volunteers Job Fair will be held on 11 November 2024 from 10am to 2pm at the Assembly Buildings in Belfast.

Attendees can register for a free ticket via Eventbrite. For further details, registration, and a complete list of participating organisations, please visit the Charity Jobs NI website at https://www.charityjobsni.com/2024charitycareersfair