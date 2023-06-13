It will be taking place on Friday 30th June 2023 starting from the Reynolds farm at 58 Dunlady Road, Belfast, BT16 1UB and finish up at McKees Farm Shop, BT23 4TQ.

Registration is from 6pm with tractors leaving the Reynolds farm at 7pm sharp.

The cost is £20 per tractor, £10 per passenger/spectator and this includes a barbecue at McKee’s Farm Shop). Children are £5.

Sam and Eleanor Brown from Old Manor Mill being reunited with their father’s Massey Harris tractor which replaced his first tractor, having been damaged in an accident on Whinney Hill in the 1950s. As sponsors of the event Henry Crossle has kindly asked Sam Brown if he would drive the tractor on the night of Connor’s Tractor Run on June 30th. McKee’s Farm Shop and Old Manor Mill have both sponsored the event. McKee’s Farm Shop are supplying the food afterwards with a barbecue

All tractors and four wheel vehicles welcome. Sadly trucks and cars are not suitable due to route.

An organiser of the event said: “All funds will go towards helping Connor’s rehabilitation and regaining independence. Connor, who is 22, suffered serious injuries after an incident in August 2022 and has been left paralysed from the neck down.

“This is a great chance to come along for an evening’s craic, enjoy yourself and support an inspirational young man. Any donations will be greatly appreciated by Connor.”

They added: “Connor's story came as a shock to everyone that has ever known him as he was always very outgoing and athletic.

“Connor has recently started buying and selling new and used machinery, his business going by the name of Woods Brothers Agricultural and Plant Sales.”