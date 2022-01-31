Charlotte exchanges CAFRE for Michigan State University

Charlotte Mulholland has begun her exciting student exchange programme

Charlotte, who is from Hannahstown, Co Antrim, is a second year student on the Foundation Degree in Agriculture and Technology at Greenmount Campus.

For the next five months she will be studying modules at MSU that complement her course at Greenmount as well as experiencing the American way of life and taking the opportunity to travel.

MSU might be just a little different compared to CAFRE – there are over 50 000 students, 5,000 staff and they have their own banks, buses and eight sports stadiums. But it is absolutely beautiful and the people are very friendly so Charlotte should feel at home.