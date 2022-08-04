Charolais bull sells for £2400 at Enniskillen

In the bullock ring heavy weight bullock to 257p for a 652kg Limousin at £1680, medium weights to 273p and light weights to 351p for a 354kg Limousin at £1250.
Bullocks
Castlederg producer 604kg Aberdeen Angus at £1320, 576kg Limousin at £1370, 562kg Charolais at £1350. Sixmilecross producer 488kg Charolais at £1320, 400kg Charolais at £1020. Macken producer 646kg Aberdeen Angus at £1520, 482kg Aberdeen Angus at £1320, 540kg Aberdeen Angus at £1280. Kesh producer 430kg Charolais at £1070, 410kg Charolais at £1030. Rosslea producer 542kg Charolais at £1400, 566kg Limousin at £1460, 588kg Charolais at £1490, 478kg Charolais at £1200, 548kg Charolais at £1420 Kinawley producer 394kg Limousin at £1100. Aughnacloy producer 538kg Limousin at £1370, 618kg Charolais at £1520, 478kg Charolais at £1360, 454kg Charolais at £1340, 638kg Limousin at £1680, 636kg Limousin at £1590, 656kg Charolais at £1610, 652kg Limousin at £1680. Dungannon producer 536kg Limousin at £1400, 480kg Limousin at £1230. Kesh producer 444kg Charolais at £1220.
Weanlings
In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £700 to £1330 for a Charolais 350kg, heifers sold from £600 to £1120 for a Charolais 445kg.
Ruling prices
Lisnaskea producer 445kg Charolais heifer at £1120. Fivemiletown producer 350kg Charolais steer at £1330, 330kg Charolais heifer at £910, 355kg Charolais heifer at £950. Tempo producer 370kg Charolais steer at £1260, 410kg Limousin steer at £970, 410kg Charolais steer at £1320. Ederney producer 320kg Charolais bull at £1230, 335kg Charolais bull at £1170. Lisnaskea producer 420kg Limousin steer at £1140, 470kg Simmental steer at £960, 365kg Belgian Blue heifer at £760, 375kg Simmental heifer at £1070. Brookeborough producer 410kg Charolais heifer at £1040, 465kg Limousin heifer at £1010, 440kg Charolais heifer at £1010, 325kg Charolais heifer at £760. Trillick producer 285kg Limousin bull at £800. Irvinestown producer 255kg Charolais bull at £640, 261kg Limousin heifer at £590. Enniskillen producer 415kg Charolais heifer at £800, 380kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £850. Derrylin producer 420kg Charolais heifer at £940, 341kg Charolais bull at £1090. Kesh producer 350kg Charolais steer at £1190, 275kg Charolais bull at £930, 370kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £840. Newtownbutler producer 310kg Charolais steer at £890, 350kg Limousin steer at £890. Belleek producer 390kg Charolais steer at £1260, 405kg Charolais heifer at £930.
Calves
Beef bred bull calves sold from at £250 to at £580 for a Charolais and heifers to at £360 for a Belgian Blue.
Enniskillen producer Belgian Blue heifer at £360, Belgian Blue heifer at £350. Irvinestown producer Limousin bull at £400, Hereford bull at £370. Derrygonnelly producer Charolais heifer at £300. Ballinamallard producer Charolais bull at £380, Charolais bull at £440. Enniskillen producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £300. Derrylin producer Charolais heifer at £330. Monea producer Charolais bull at £315.
Suckler cows
Suckler cows sold from at £1200 to a top of at £1860 for a Aberdeen Angus cow with her Aberdeen Angus bull calf at foot and bulls to at £2400 for a year old Charolais.
Letterbreen producer Aberdeen Angus cow with Aberdeen Angus bull at £1860. Irvinestown producer Hereford cow with Limousin bull at £1460. Enniskillen producer Limousin cow with Limousin heifer at £1640. Derrylin producer Charolais cow with Charolais bull at £1790. Kesh producer year old Charolais bull at £2400.
Heifers
Beef lots sold to 282ppk paid for a 600kg Charolais at £1690, while light weights sold from 208-270ppk paid for a 400kg Charolais at £1080.
Lisnaskea producer Charolais 600kg at £1690, Charolais 620kg at £1690, Charolais 620kg at £1670, Charolais 590kg at £1570, Charolais 600kg at £1540. Newtownbutler producer Charolais 620kg at £1590. Fivemiletown producer Charolais 526kg at £1560. Derrylin producer Charolais 620kg at £1470, Charolais 540kg at £1450, Charolais 540kg at £1340.
Fat cows
Beef lots sold to 208ppk paid for a 616kg Charolais at £1280 and to a top of at £1520, Friesian cows from 75-138ppk paid for a 690kg at £960.
Lisnaskea producer Charolais 846kg at £1520. Derrylin producer Charolais 750kg at £1470. Belleek producer Charolais 700kg at £1350. Florencecourt producer Charolais 780kg at £1340. Springfield producer Charolais 616kg at £1280. Portadown producer Charolais 730kg at £1290. Kinawley producer Charolais 616kg at £1120.