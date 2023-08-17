Charolais bullock sells for £2320 for 850kg at Saintfield Mart
Fat cattle: Over 100 fats sold to £2320 for a 850kg Charolais bullock, £273 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Castlewellan producer Charolais bullock 850kg £273 £2320, Limousin bullocks 700kg £291 £2037, 690kg £274 £1890, 710kg £266 £1888, 760kg £248 £1884, 620kg £296 £1835, 690kg £264 £1821, 730kg £245 £1788, 670kg £253 £1695, Ballyhalbert producer Aberdeen Angus bullocks 800kg £240 £1920, 730kg £238 £1737, Portavogie producer Hereford bullock 770kg £237 £1824, Downpatrick producer Hereford bullocks 770kg £237 £1740, 690kg £240 £1656, 670kg £240 £1608, Ballygowan producer Hereford bullocks 710kg £231 £1640, 710kg £224 £1590, 670kg £234 £1567, 700kg £223 £1561, Downpatrick producer Limousin cows 880kg £170 £1496, 710kg £200 £1420, 750kg £187 £1402, Ballygowan producer Friesian cows 860kg £158 £1358, l720kg £168 £1209, 660kg £178 £1174, Ballynahinch producer Friesian cows 660kg £182 £1201, 740kg £158 £1169 and Banbridge producer Friesian cows 650kg £182 £1183, 690kg £169 £1166, 750kg £151 £1132.
Bullocks: Sold to £1620 for a 560kg Charolais (290ppk).
Leading prices: Craigavon producer Charolais 560kg £1620, 540kg £1530, 540kg £1510, 510kg £1480, Comber producer Limousins 510kg £1500, 490kg £1420, 490kg £1400, 490kg £1370, Lisburn producer Limousins 470kg £1410, 450kg £1370 and Comber producer Charolais 450kg £1350, 420kg £1300, 420kg £1285.
Heifers: Sold to £1700 for a 650kg Limousin (262ppk).
Leading prices: Hillsborough producer Limousins 650kg £1700, 630kg £1600, 600kg £1500, 550kg £1490 and Belfast producer Belgian Blue/Aberdeen Angus 500kg £1190, 470kg £1180, 500kg £1140, 460kg £1120, 450kg £1100.
Suckled calves: Sold to £1210 for a 350kg Charolais bullock (345ppk).
Leading prices: Hillsborough producer Charolais bullocks 350kg £1210, 360kg £1200, 340kg £1060, 330kg £1050, Ballynahinch producer Limousin bullocks 340kg £1170, 310kg £1140, 310kg £1100 and Comber producer Limousin heifers 360kg £1160, 340kg £1100, 320kg £1050.
Dropped calves: sold to £480 for a Limousin bull.
Leading prices: Comber producer Limousin bull £480, Ballygowan producer Limousin bull £470, Ballygowan producer Aberdeen Angus bulls £375, £350, £300 twice and Moneyrea producer Belgian Blue heifers £370, £350.