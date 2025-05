Charolais bullock sells for £2668 at 580kg at Saintfield Mart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Larger entry at Tuesday’s sheep sale at Saintfield Mart with steady trade throughout.

Spring lambs

Leading prices: Downpatrick producer 8 lambs 24kgs £165; Downpatrick producer 4 24kg £160, Annacloy producer 1 25kg £160

Seaforde producer 1 23kg £160, 3 26.5kg £158, 2 20kg £157, Dromara producer 8 22kg £156, 7 20.5kg £147, Carryduff producer 6 21kg £147, Lisburn producer 10 21kg 3146 and Comber producer 1 19kg £139.

Saintfield Mart. Picture: Saintfield Mart

Hoggets

Newtownards producer 1 48kg £198, 6 28kg £156, Downpatrick producer 12 40.5kg £170, 2 33kg £169, 23 37.5kg £165.50, 1 27kg £130, Downpatrick producer 3 27.5kg £156, 1 22.5kg £130, Saintfield producer 21 32.5kg £155, 21 31.5kg £155, 20 33kg £155, 22 32kg £155, 19 32kg £155, 20 31.5kg £155, 21 35kg £155, Dromara producer 9 27kg £155, 47 24kg £150, 8 22kg £135, 8 21kg £135, 11 18.5kg £114, Killough producer 45 28kg £155, Lisburn producer 6 27kg £155, Killyleagh producer 35 27.5kg £155, Killinchy producer 11 32kg £155, 15 26kg £147, Downpatrick producer 12 25kg £153, 5 26.5kg £152, 5 25kg £150, 3 25kg £147, 7 23.5kg £144, 2 22kg £135, Newtownards producer 10 23.5kg £152, Ballywalter producer 10 25kg £149 1 16kg £77, Ballygowan producer 11 23kg £143, 4 23kg £140, Dromore producer 2 23.5kg £138 and Newtownards producer 22 22kg £132.

Fat ewes

Comber producer 3 £263, 1 £230,1 £170, Seaforde producer 3 £260, 2 £219, 2 £178, Carryduff producer 2 £256, 5 £247, 6 £234, 3 £214, 2 £196, 2 £195, 8 £194, 3 £176, 2 £158, Downpatrick producer 6 £224, 4 £170, Killinchy producer 7 £195, 3 £168, Ballywalter producer 5 £192, 1 £168, Ballynahinch producer 1 £190, Saintfield producer 8 £185, 2 £162, Moneyrea producer 1 £182, Dromore producer £3 £176, Killyleagh producer 3 £176, Dromara producer 3 £168, 1 £158 and Saintfield producer 1 £160.

Fat rams

Ballywalter producer 1 £216, Dromore producer 1 £168, Newtownards producer 3 £166, 3 £130.

A larger entry of cattle on Wednesday's sale, with record breaking prices again in every section.

The fat ring topped the sale this week again with a Charolais bullock making 460p for a 580kg £2668.

Leading prices

Fats

Ballynahinch producer Charolais bullock 580kg £460 £2668, Dromara producer bullocks Belgian Blue 700kg £366 £2562, Limousins 620kg £342 £2120, 540kg £368 £1987, 490kg £400 £1960, Carryduff producer Limousin bullocks 560kg £440 £2464, 520kg £422 £2194, Crossgar producer Friesian cow 730kg £320 £2336, Friesian bullock 790kg £270 £2133, Friesian cows 610kg £334 £2037, 590kg £308 £1817, Friesian cows 580kg £218 £1264, 610kg £200 £1220, Bangor producer Aberdeen Angus cow 750kg £308 £2310, Hillsborough producer Limousin cows 610kg £378 £2305, 620kg £364 £2256, Comber producer Friesian cow 840kg £258 £2167, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus cows 730kg £288 £2102, 540kg £336 £1814, Castlewellan producer Limousin cow 620kg £328 £2033, Crossgar producer Aberdeen Angus cow 670kg £300 £2010, Downpatrick producer bullocks Aberdeen Angus 540kg £372 £2008, Friesian 570kg £332 £1892, Aberdeen Angus 510kg £366 £1866, Friesian 560kg £326 £1825, Aberdeen Angus 550kg £322 £1771, 480kg £350 £1680, 460kg £342 £1573, Fleckvieh 470kg £334 £1569, Montbeliarde 500kg £298 £1490, Aberdeen Angus 410kg £326 £1336, Ballynahinch producer Limousin cows 690kg £280 £1932, 670kg £276 £1849, Belgian Blue cow 680kg £265 £1802, Limousin cow 620kg £248 £1537, Castlereagh producer Holstein cow 740kg £236 £1746, Hillsborough producer Shorthorn beef cow 600kg £280kg £1680, Carryduff producer Friesian bullocks 550kg £304 £1672, 560kg £292 £1635, 480kg £288 £1382, Castlewellan producer Simmental cow 450kg £330 £1485, Ballygowan producer Friesian cows 590kg £216 £1274, 590kg £162 £955, Crumlin producer Limousin cow 580kg £215 £1247 and Kircubbin producer Friesian cows 580kg £212 £1229, 600kg £174 £1044.

Weanlings this week sold to new levels, with a super 400kg Charolais bullock making £2200, 550p.

Leading prices - Ballynahinch producer bullocks Charolais 400kg £2200, 400kg £1850, Limousin 360kg £1620, Lisburn producer Limousin bullocks 500kg £2100, 430kg £1820, 410kg £1630, Ballynahinch producer Limousin bullock calves 440kg £2000, 460kg £1930, 400kg £1600, 380kg £1600, Limousin heifer 340kg £1470, Downpatrick producer Limousin bullocks 430kg £1860, 370kg £1670, 330kg £1430, 320kg £1400, 310kg £1370, Limousin heifer 270kg £1120, Ardglass producer Limousin bullocks 390kg £1840, 420kg £1800, Aberdeen Angus bullock 410kg £1700, Simmental bullock 410kg £1670, Limousin bullocks 340kg £1520, 350kg £1440, Limousin heifer 340kg £1300, Simmental heifer 340kg £1270, Aberdeen Angus heifer 390kg £1240, Simmental heifers 380kg £1210, 380klg £1150, Limousin heifer 340kg £1090, Dromara producer Limousin bullock 430kg £1700, Limousin heifer 450kg £1690, Limousin bullocks 360kg £1490, 370kg £1480, 340kg £1410, Limousin heifer 350kg £1360, Limousin bullocks 360kg £1330, 310kg £1280, Limousin heifer 380kg £1140, Belgian Blue heifer 320kg £1060, Dromara producer Limousin bullocks 450kg £1700, 380kg £1510, Limousin heifer 320kg £1320, Belgian Blue heifer 380kg £1170, Comber producer Limousin heifer 460kg £1680, Aberdeen Angus bullock 380kg £1340, Aberdeen Angus bullock 360kg £1130, Aberdeen Angus heifer 380kg £1080, Downpatrick producer heifer calves Limousins 310kg £1550, 390kg £1480, 330kg £1430, 320kg £1430, 320kg £1420, 320kg £1420, 320kg £1370, Stabiliser 340kg £1300, Limousin 290kg £1300, 280kg £1240, Stabiliser 270kg £1050, Crossgar producer bullocks Charolais 490kg £1540, Aberdeen Angus 390kg £1540, Charolais 400kg £1440, Aberdeen Angus 400kg £1250, Castlewellan producer Belgian Blue heifer 340kg £1530, Limousin bullocks 340kg £1480, 250kg £1220, Limousin heifer 260kg £1150, Dundonald producer Limousin bullocks 390kg £1490, Belgian Blue bullock 400kg £1470, Limousin bullock 370kg £1400, Crumlin producer Limousin heifer 410kg £1380, Limousin bullock 310kg £1130, Hillsborough producer Aberdeen Angus bullock 370kg £1360, Belgian Blue bullocks 360kg £1340, 310kg £1130, Newtownards producer Longhorn bullocks 370kg £1290, 360kg £1200, 330kg £1080, Lisburn producer Belgian Blue bullocks 350kg £1160, 350kg £1070, Hillsborough producer Limousin bull calf 230kg £1090 and Lisburn producer Hereford calves bullock 230kg £1050, heifer 280kg £1050, bullocks 240kg £1040, 180kg £930 bullocks.

An excellent trade for bullocks this week again selling to top of £2770 for a 570kg Charolais 485p.

Leading prices

Lisburn producer, Charolais 570kgs £2770, 600kgs £2710, 580kgs £2580, Carryduff Limousins 600kgs £2580, Castlewellan Limousins, 540kgs £2470, 510kgs £2350, 440kgs £1880, 390kgs £1500, Saintfield Aberdeen Angus 660kgs £2400, 680kgs £2380, 510kgs £2070, 550kgs £2060, 450kgs £1790, Lurgan Limousins 460kgs £2200, 490kgs £2150, 460kgs £2130, 480kgs £2050, Carryduff Charolais 570kgs £2180, Hereford 620kgs £2120 Ardglass Limousins 460kgs £2150. Crossgar Charolais 510kg £2000 and Downpatrick Charolais 530kgs £1860, 380kgs £1530, 400kgs £1540 350kgs £1520.

Heifers sold to top of £2100 for 550kg Aberdeen Angus.

Leading prices

Saintfield Aberdeen Angus 550kgs £2100, Ballynahinch Limousins 520kgs £2020, 420kgs £1660, Downpatrick Limousins 500kgs £2000, 470kgs £1910, Portaferry, Hereford 470kgs £1800, Belgian Blue 330kgs £1500, Ardglass, Limousins, 570kgs £1930, 560kgs £1880, 500kgs £1850, 500kgs £1840, 560kgs £1820 and Castlewellan Limousins 470kgs £1790, 420kgs £1780, 370kgs £1700, 340kgs £1510, 310kgs £1430, 300kgs £1400, 330kgs £1370.