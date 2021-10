Charolais bullock sells to £1780 at Hilltown Mart

Another super entry of suckler calves saw a heifer calf sell to £1300 and bull calves to £1200.

Results for the Limousin calf show were as follows.

Heifer class: First place went to James McAleenan, Castlewellan which sold for £1300 for 278kg (467ppk), to Mr Will Corrie, Newtownards, second place went to Leo Fearon, Rostrevor which sold for £1100 for 342kg (321ppk) to Mr Kevin McVeigh and third prize went to Colm Farrell, Rostrevor which sold for £960 for 370kg (259ppk) to Mr Will Corrie, Newtownards.

Bull class: First place went to Eamon McClorey, Mayobridge which sold for £1100 for 482kg (316ppk) to Mr Richard Mackey, Dromore, second prize went to Sean McComiskey, Mayobridge which sold for £890 for 340kg (261ppk) to Mr E McKee and third prize went to James McAleenan, Castlewellan which sold for £950 for 336kg (282ppk) to Mr P O’Hagan, Rathfriland.

Heifers: Castlewellan farmer £1300 for 278kg (467ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1250 for 498kg (251ppk) Rostrevor farmer £1120 for 424kg (264ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1110 for 306kg (363ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1100 for 342kg (321ppk), Attical farmer £1080 for 416kg (259ppk), Rostrevor £1050 for 398kg (263ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1010 for 312kg (323ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1000 for 420kg (238ppk), Cabra farmer £960 for 344kg (279ppk), Rostrevor farm £960 for 370kg (259ppk), Kilkeel farmer £920 for 364kg (252ppk), Hilltown farmer £900 for 342kg (263ppk), Kilkeel farmer £880 for 312kg (282ppk) and Kilcoo farmer £800 for 306kg (261ppk).

Bullocks: Castlewellan farmer £1200 for 458kg (262ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1180 for 488kg (241ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1130 for 424kg (266ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1050 for 386kg (272ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1010 for 348kg (290ppk), Banbridge farmer £1000 for 380kg (263ppk), Mayobridge farmer £990 for 374kg (264ppk), Annalong farmer £980 for 362kg (270ppk), Castlewellan farmer £970 for 336kg (288ppk), Mayobridge farmer £970 for 332kg (292ppk), Kilkeel farmer £950 for 352kg (268ppk), Kilcoo farmer £950 for 348kg (273ppk), Castlewellan farmer £950 for 336kg (282ppk), Castlewellan £930 for 310kg (300ppk) and Kilcoo farmer £830 for 266kg (312ppk).

Thursday 7th October saw another large entry of sheep to Hilltown Saleyard. Ewes sold to £168, fat lambs to £109 and store lambs to 677ppk.

Ewes: Kilkeel farmer £168, Castlewellan farmer £162, Ballygowan farmer £157, Castlewellan farmer £151, Kilkeel farmer £150, Castlewellan farmer £148, Rathfriland farmer £140, Downpatrick farmer £136, Kilcoo farmer £120, Rathfriland farmer £116, Rostrevor farmer £110, Hilltown farmer £100 and Kilkeel farmer £95.

Fat lambs: Kilkeel farmer £109 for 23.5kg (463ppk), Hilltown farmer £108 for 24.8kg (435ppk), Hilltown farmer £105 for 24kg (437ppk), Hilltown farmer £105 for 20.4kg (514ppk), Kilkeel farmer £105 for 24kg (437ppk), Mayobridge farmer £102 for 23.5kg (434ppk), Hilltown farmer £100.50 for 22.1kg (454ppk), Castlewellan £100 for 23.2kg (431ppk), Hilltown farmer £99.50 for 22.5kg (442ppk), Castlewellan farmer £97 for 22.6kg (429ppk), Kilkeel farmer £96.50 for 21.7kg (444ppk), Kilkeel farmer £96 for 20.6kg (466ppk), Castlewellan farmer £95 for 22kg (431ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £93.50 for 21.5kg (434ppk).

Store lambs: Hilltown farmer £105.50 for 19.6kg (538ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £90 for 16kg (562ppk), Hilltown farmer £89 for 16.8kg (529ppk), Rostrevor farmer £87 for 15.2kg (572ppk), Hilltown farmer £86 for 15.8kg (544ppk), Hilltown farmer £85 for 14.2kg (598ppk), Mayobridge £83 for 14.1kg (588ppk), Hilltown farmer £82 for 13.6kg (602ppk), Rostrevor farmer £81.50 for 14.2kg (573ppk), Ballyward farmer £79 for 14.6kg (541ppk), Catlewellan farmer £77 for 13kg (592ppk), Rostrevor farmer £76 for 13.9kg (546ppk), Rostrevor farmer £74 for 14.4kg (5143ppk), Dromara farmer £68 for 13kg (523ppk), Hilltown farmer £65 for 12.2kg (532ppk), Hilltown farmer £61 for 9kg (677ppk), Hilltown farmer £60 for 10.8kg (555ppk), Hilltown farmer £59 for 10kg (590ppk) and Hilltown farmer £57 for 9.8kg (581ppk).

An outstanding entry of cattle to Hilltown Saleyard on Saturday the 9th October with an exceptional entry of beef bullocks and heifers.

Fat cows sold to £1350, heifers to £1340 and bullocks to £1780.

Fat cows: Rathfriland farmer £1350 for 794kg (170ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1350 for 740kg (182ppk), Dundrum farmer £1310 for 666kg (196ppk), Ballyward farmer £1280 for 758kg (168ppk), Hilltown farmer £1270 for 764kg (166ppk), Dundrum farmer £1220 for 602kg (202ppk), Dundrum farmer £1200 for 630kg (190ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1150 for 604kg (190ppk), Newry farmer £1120 for 654kg (171ppk) and Kilcoo farmer £1090 for 562kg (194ppk).

Cows and calves: Cabra farmer £1580, Kilcoo farmer £1390, Kilcoo farmer £1380, Castlewellan farmer £1210 and Castlewellan farmer £1140.

Weanling heifers: Attical farmer £890 for 386kg (230ppk), Attical farmer £800 for 352kg (227ppk), Kilkeel farmer £720 for 338kg (213ppk), Rostrevor farmer £710 for 314kg (226ppk), Kilkeel farmer £690 for 314kg (219ppk), Rathfriland farmer £680 for 308kg (220ppk), Kilcoo farmer £650 for 288kg (225ppk) and Rostrevor farmer £620 for 268kg (231ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Attical farmer £1060 for 402kg (263ppk), Hilltown farmer £950 for 404kg (235ppk), Hilltown farmer £930 for 354kg (262ppk), Newry farmer £920 for 334kg (275ppk), Castlewellan farmer £920 for 340kg (270ppk), Banbridge farmer £910 for 324kg (280ppk), Kilkeel farmer £910 for 326kg (279ppk), Kilkeel farmer £910 for 384kg (237ppk), Hilltown farmer £860 for 334kg (257ppk), Banbridge farmer £830 for 302kg (274ppk), Katesbridge farmer £770 for 250kg (308ppk), Hilltown farmer £740 for 258kg (286ppk) and Katesbridge farmer £650 for 234kg (278ppk).

Heifers: Kilkeel farmer £1340 for 600kg (223ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1320 for 626kg (210ppk), Leitrim farmer £1310 for 578kg (226ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1300 for 586kg (221ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1300 for 558kg (233ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1290 for 556kg (232ppk), Hilltown farmer £1280 for 572kg (223ppk), Legannany farmer £1240 for 512kg (242ppk), Hilltown farmer £1240 for 554kg (223ppk) Hilltown farmer £1230 for 506kg (243ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1230 for 552kg (222ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1220 for 552kg (221ppk), Hilltown farmer £1210 for 500kg (242ppk), Hilltown farmer £1170 for 448kg (261ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £1160 for 452kg (256ppk).