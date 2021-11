Charolais Bullock Sells to £1,930 at Hilltown Saleyard

Ewes: Castlewellan farmer £154, Castlewellan farmer £150, Banbridge farmer £139, Kilkeel farmer £135, Castlewellan farmer £132, Hilltown farmer £130, Cabra farmer £129, Bryansford farmer £128, Rostrevor farmer £128, Castlewellan farmer £123, Kilkeel farmer £123, Hilltown farmer £118, Kilkeel farmer £115, Castlewellan farmer £113.

Fat lambs: Hilltown farmer £126 for 22.6kg (557ppk), Dromara farmer £124 for 25.5kg (486ppk), Cabra farmer £122 for 23kg (530ppk), Rathfriland farmer £120 for 24kg (500ppk), Castlewellan farmer £120 for 24.6kg (487ppk), Banbridge farmer £118.50 for 25kg (474ppk), Hilltown farmer £118 for 23.4kg (504ppk), Banbridge farmer £116.50 for 24.4kg (477ppk), Rathfriland farmer £116 for 23.3kg (497ppk), Banbridge farmer £116 for 24kg (483ppk), Hilltown farmer £115 for 25kg (458ppk), Cabra farmer £115 for 23kg (500ppk), Castlewellan farmer £113 for 23kg (491ppk), Banbridge farmer £113 for 21.5kg (525ppk), Kilkeel farmer £112 for 22.5kg (497ppk), Banbridge farmer £112 for 20.8kg (538ppk).

Store lambs: Ardaragh farmer £109.50 for 19.8kg (553ppk), Rostrevor farmer £108.50 for 19.1kg (568ppk), Dromara farmer £107 for 18.3kg (584ppk), Kilkeel farmer £97.50 for 17kg (573ppk), Bryansford farmer £96.50 for 16.4kg (588ppk), Donaghmore farmer £95 for 16.3kg (582ppk), Castlewellan farmer £92.50 for 15.1kg (612ppk), Ballygowan farmer £89 for 15kg (593ppk), Mayobridge farmer £88 for 15kg (586ppk), Leitrim farmer £82.50 for 13kg (629ppk), Rostrevor farmer £78 for 13.6kg (573ppk), Leitrim farmer £75 for 12.3kg (609ppk), Mayobridge farmer £65 for 11.5kg (565ppk).

Another massive entry of cattle to Hilltown Mart on Saturday, 6th November saw fat cows sell to £1640, heifers to £1400 and bullocks to £1930.

Fat Cows: Rostrevor farmer £1640 for 892kg (183ppk), Ballyveagh farmer £1530 for 816kg (187ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1430 for 862kg (165ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1350 for 708kg (190ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1330 for 722kg (184ppk), Cabra farmer £1270 for 716kg (177ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1090 for 672kg (162ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1075 for 662kg (162ppk), Kilcoo farmer £990 for 576kg (171ppk), Ballyward farmer £970 for 642kg (151ppk), Hilltown farmer £870 for 562kg (154ppk).

Weanling Heifers: Mayobridge farmer £900 for 424kg (212ppk), Hilltown farmer £830 for 374kg (221ppk), Annalong farmer £820 for 394kg (208ppk), Mayobridge farmer £800 for 358kg (223ppk), Hilltown farmer £800 for 340kg (235ppk), Rathfriland farmer £760 for 274kg (277ppk), Hilltown farmer £760 for 300kg (253ppk), Hilltown farmer £750 for 324kg (231ppk), Annalong farmer £700 for 298kg (234ppk), Rostrevor farmer £690 for 276kg (250ppk), Hilltown farmer £650 for 282kg (230ppk), Kilkeel farmer £620 for 262kg (236ppk), Rostrevor farmer £580 for 232kg (250ppk).

Weanling Bullocks: Cabra farmer £1110 for 436kg (254ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1030 for 470kg (219ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1020 for 376kg (271ppk), Cabra farmer £1000 for 428kg (233ppk), Ballymageough farmer £990 for 364kg (272ppk), Hilltown farmer £960 for 352kg (272ppk), Cabra farmer £920 for 400kg (230ppk), Newry farmer £890 for 394kg (225ppk), Rostrevor farmer £860 for 348kg (247ppk), Hilltown farmer £840 for 336kg (250ppk), Rostrevor farmer £830 for 322kg (257ppk), Hilltown farmer £800 for 320kg (250ppk), Rathfriland farmer £780 for 264kg (295ppk), Rathfriland farmer £770 for 272kg (283ppk), Cabra farmer £760 for 290kg (262ppk).

Heifers: Downpatrick farmer £1400 for 686kg (204ppk), Downpatrick farmer £1360 for 634kg (214ppk), Downpatrick farmer £1350 for 642kg (210ppk), Downpatrick farmer £1300 for 640kg (203ppk), Hilltown farmer £1290 for 616kg (209ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £1220 for 556kg (219ppk), Downpatrick farmer £1210 for 578kg (209ppk), Downpatrick farmer £1190 for 546kg (217ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1150 for 510kg (225ppk), Clough farmer £1110 for 494kg (224ppk), Clough farmer £1100 for 498kg (220ppk), Clough farmer £1040 for 458kg (227ppk), Castlewellan farmer £960 for 386kg (248ppk).