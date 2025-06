Charolais bullock sells to £3070 at Hilltown Mart

A good entry of sheep to Hilltown mart on Thursday 20th March saw ewes and lambs to £295, fat ewes to £275 and fat lambs to £157.

Ewes and lambs: Glassdrumman farmer £295, Kilcoo farmer £290, Glassdrumman farmer £250, Ballynahinch farmer £245 and Glassdrumman farmer £245.

Fat ewes: Dromara farmer £275, Katesbridge farmer £264, Annaclone farmer £254, Annacloy farmer £252, Dromara farmer £248, Annalong farmer £245, Kilkeel farmer £242, Kilkeel farmer £220, Annacloy farmer £214, Dromara farmer £210, Katesbridge farmer £206, Annaclone farmer £200, Banbridge famer £190, Kilkeel farmer £184, Banbridge farmer £183, Kilkeel farmer £182, Annaclone farmer £176, Kilcoo farmer £175, Dromara farmer £174, Kilkeel farmer £170 and Banbridge farmer £164.

Fat lambs: Downpatrick farmer £157 for 25.3kg (620ppk), Killowen farmer £150 for 27kg (556ppk), Annalong farmer £148 for 23.6kg (627ppk), Downpatrick farmer £147 for 24.5kg (600ppk), Killowen farmer £140 for 22kg (636ppk), Ardglass farmer £134.50 for 22.1kg (609ppk) and Kilcoo farmer £120 for 19.2kg (625ppk).

Hilltown Mart

A large entry of cattle to Hilltown mart on Saturday 22nd March saw fat cows sell to £2910, heifers to £2450 and bullocks to £3070.

Fat cows: Warrenpoint farmer £2910 for 862kg (337ppk), Mayobridge farmer £2510 for 754kg (333ppk), Dromore farmer £2480 for 768kg (323ppk), Hilltown farmer £2340 for 722kg (324ppk), Dromore farmer £2320 for 730kg (318ppk), Kilkeel farmer £2190 for 678kg (323ppk), Castlewellan farmer £2000 for 630kg (317ppk), Cabra farmer £2000 for 712kg (281ppk), Hilltown farmer £1960 for 674kg (291ppk) and Mayobridge farmer £1560 for 504kg (309ppk).

Weanling heifers: Mayobridge farmer £1500 for 410kg (366ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1410 for 404kg (349ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1390 for 408kg (340ppk), Portadown farmer £1340 for 364kg (368ppk), Hilltown farmer £1270 for 386kg (329ppk) and £1210 for 348kg (347ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1200 for 344kg (348ppk), Burren farmer £1180 for 280kg (421ppk), £1180 for 316kg (373ppk) and £1150 for 290kg (396ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1150 for 304kg (378ppk), Burren farmer £1080 for 300kg (360ppk) and £1080 for 292kg (370ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1000 for 262kg (381ppk), Hilltown farmer £1000 for 242kg (413ppk), Rostrevor farmer £990 for 252kg (392ppk) and Castlewellan farmer £980 for 248kg (395ppk) and £880 for 190kg (463ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Mayobridge farmer £1760 for 468kg (376ppk) and £1740 for 446kg (390ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1700 for 512kg (332ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1660 for 408kg (407ppk), Burren farmer £1640 for 404kg (406ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1600 for 400kg (400ppk), Burren farmer £1550 for 388kg (399ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1500 for 338kg (443ppk), Burren farmer £1490 for 400kg (372ppk), Hilltown farmer £1490 for 392kg (380ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1480 for 340kg (435ppk), Burren farmer £1460 for 370kg (394ppk), £1450 for 298kg (486ppk) and £1420 for 324kg (438ppk), Annalong farmer £1400 for 344kg (407ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1390 for 366kg (380ppk), Burren farmer £1350 for 340kg (397ppk), £1340 for 326kg (411ppk), £1270 for 310kg (409ppk) and £1270 for 304kg (418ppk), Annalong farmer £1250 for 284kg (440ppk), Banbridge farmer £1180 for 286kg (412ppk), Hilltown farmer £1160 for 300kg (386ppk) and Hilltown farmer £110 for 232kg (474ppk), £1070 for 238kg (449ppk) and £1010 for 238kg (424ppk).

Heifers: Hilltown farmer £2450 for 678kg (361ppk), Mayobridge farmer £2260 for 646kg (349ppk) and £2100 for 566kg (371ppk), Cabra farmer £1930 for 532kg (363ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1900 for 568kg (334ppk), Cabra farmer £1870 for 506kg (369ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1830 for 510kg (358ppk), Hilltown farmer £1800 for 518kg (347ppk), Hilltown farmer £1790 for 466kg (384ppk), Cabra farmer £1740 for 496kg (351ppk), Killowen farmer £1500 for 420kg (357ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £1470 for 350kg (420ppk), Hilltown farmer £1450 for 390kg (371ppk), Annaclone farmer £1380 for 384kg (359ppk), Killowen farmer £1360 for 360kg (378ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £1350 for 350kg (385ppk), Hilltown farmer £1300 for 370kg (351ppk) and Hilltown farmer £1130 for 322kg (351ppk).

Bullocks: Katesbridge farmer £3070 for 830kg (370ppk), £3060 for 814kg (376ppk) and £2580 for 712kg (362ppk), Kilkeel farmer £2310 for 644kg (357ppk), Cabra farmer £2170 for 542kg (400ppk), Kilkeel farmer £2120 for 514kg (412ppk), Killowen farmer £2080 for 592kg (351ppk), Kilkeel farmer £2050 for 546kg (375ppk) and £2030 for 544kg (373ppk), Ballyveagh farmer £1980 for 514kg (385ppk), Cabra farmer £1970 for 574kg (343ppk), Hilltown farmer £1940 for 484kg (400ppk), Cabra farmer £1940 for 506kg (383ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1920 for 510kg (376ppk), Ballyward farmer £1910 for 472kg (404ppk) and £1910 for 442kg (432ppk), Hilltown farmer £1900 for 456kg (416ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1880 for 492kg (382ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1870 for 498kg (375ppk), Cabra farmer £1870 for 516kg (362ppk), Ballyveagh farmer £1860 for 466kg (399ppk), Hilltown farmer £1860 for 490kg (379ppk), Ballyward farmer £1800 for 432kg (416ppk), Cabra farmer £1770 for 466kg (379ppk), Ballyward farmer £1710 for 414kg (413ppk), Newry farmer £1700 for 416kg (408ppk), Hilltown farmer £1680 for 434kg (387ppk), Ballyward farmer £1660 for 422kg (393ppk) and £1580 for 394kg (401ppk), Cabra farmer £1580 for 426kg (371ppk) and Newry farmer £1570 for 390kg (403ppk).