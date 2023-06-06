Charolais bullocks sells to a top price of £1,400 at Swatragh Mart
Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,400 at £2.42 per kg for a 578kg Charolais and to a top of £3.49 per kilo for a 392kg Charolais at £1,370.
Heifers sold to a top price of £1,200 at £2.86 per kg for a 420kg Charolais and to a top of £3.24 per kilo for a 364kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1,180.
Fat cows were also an outstanding trade topping at £2.15 per kilo for a Charolais 656kg at £1,410.
A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online
Sample prices
Bullocks
Maghera producer; Charolais, 578kg at £1,400 = 2.42p; Limavady producer; Charolais, 392kg at £1,370 = 3.49p; Charolais, 346kg at £1,110 = 3.21p; Charolais, 412kg at £1,360 = 3.30p; Charolais, 346kg at £810 = 2.34p; Donemana producer; Shorthorn dairy, 648kg at £1,400 = 2.16p; Shorthorn dairy, 448kg at £930 = 2.08p; Shorthorn dairy, 438kg at £900 = 2.05p; Toomebridge producer; Aberdeen Angus, 436kg at £930 = 2.13p; Aberdeen Angus, 410kg at £840 = 2.05p; Aberdeen Angus, 492kg at £1,030 = 2.09p; Claudy producer; Aberdeen Angus, 360kg at £860 = 2.39p; Swatragh producer; Hereford, 510kg at £980 = 1.92p; Moneymore producer; Aberdeen Angus, 466kg at £1,000 = 2.15p; Aberdeen Angus, 480kg at £1,060 = 2.21p; Aberdeen Angus, 490kg at £960 = 1.96p and Portglenone producer; Limousin, 366kg at £650 = 1.78p; Friesian, 498kg at £850 = 1.71p; Holstein, 560kg at £900 = 1.61p; Aberdeen Angus, 336kg at £620 = 1.85p.
Heifers
Swatragh producer; Charolais, 420kg at £1,200 = 2.86p; Limousin, 454kg at £1,130 = 2.49p; Limousin, 380kg at £1,100 = 2.89p; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 388kg at £950 = 2.45p; Draperstown producer; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 364kg at £1,180 = 3.24p; Omagh producer; Limousin, 312kg at £800 = 2.56p; Ballymoney producer; Limousin, 184kg at £480 = 2.61p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 364kg at £980 = 2.69p; Charolais, 416kg at £940 = 2.26p and Maghera producer; Hereford, 462kg at £900 = 1.95p.
Weekly sheep sale
Lambs to £137. Fat ewes to £200. Spring lambs to £155.50
A strong show of 1,127 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 3rd June.
325 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a solid trade topping at £200.
85 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a very solid trade.
Lambs topped at £137 for heavy sorts.
683 spring lambs were presented for sale and topped at £155.50.
Sample prices
Heavy-weight
Swatragh producer; 27kg at £137.00 = 5.07p; Swatragh producer; 27.5kg at £137.00 = 4.98p; Maghera producer; 28kg at £135.00 = 4.82p; Coleraine producer; 26kg at £127.00 = 4.88p; Garvagh producer; 27kg at £126.00 = 4.67p; Maghera producer; 28kg at £125.00 = 4.46p and Maghera producer; 27.5kg at £125.00 = 4.55p.
Spring lambs
Coleraine producer; 28kg at £155.50 = 5.55p; Cookstown producer; 32kg at £141.50 = 4.42p; Ballycastle producer; 23kg at £135.00 = 5.87p; Ballymena producer; 30kg at £135.00 = 4.50p; Ballymena producer; 30kg at £135.00 = 4.50p; Magherafelt producer; 24.3kg at £135.00 = 5.56p; Garvagh producer; 23kg at £134.00 = 5.83p; Kilrea producer; 23.5kg at £133.50 = 5.68p; Cookstown producer; 22.4kg at £133.00 = 5.94p and Dungiven producer; 23.5kg at £132.00 = 5.62p.
Fat ewes
Coleraine producer; £200; Dungannon producer; £192 and Magherafelt producer; £182.
Weekly breeding sheep sale
1 ewe with 2 lambs at foot to £235. 1 ewe with 1 lamb at foot to £235.
This sale produced another excellent trade for 400 sheep that were presented at the last breeding sheep sale of the season.
Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.
Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.