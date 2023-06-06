Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,400 at £2.42 per kg for a 578kg Charolais and to a top of £3.49 per kilo for a 392kg Charolais at £1,370.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,200 at £2.86 per kg for a 420kg Charolais and to a top of £3.24 per kilo for a 364kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1,180.

Fat cows were also an outstanding trade topping at £2.15 per kilo for a Charolais 656kg at £1,410.

Swatragh Mart

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online

Sample prices

Bullocks

Maghera producer; Charolais, 578kg at £1,400 = 2.42p; Limavady producer; Charolais, 392kg at £1,370 = 3.49p; Charolais, 346kg at £1,110 = 3.21p; Charolais, 412kg at £1,360 = 3.30p; Charolais, 346kg at £810 = 2.34p; Donemana producer; Shorthorn dairy, 648kg at £1,400 = 2.16p; Shorthorn dairy, 448kg at £930 = 2.08p; Shorthorn dairy, 438kg at £900 = 2.05p; Toomebridge producer; Aberdeen Angus, 436kg at £930 = 2.13p; Aberdeen Angus, 410kg at £840 = 2.05p; Aberdeen Angus, 492kg at £1,030 = 2.09p; Claudy producer; Aberdeen Angus, 360kg at £860 = 2.39p; Swatragh producer; Hereford, 510kg at £980 = 1.92p; Moneymore producer; Aberdeen Angus, 466kg at £1,000 = 2.15p; Aberdeen Angus, 480kg at £1,060 = 2.21p; Aberdeen Angus, 490kg at £960 = 1.96p and Portglenone producer; Limousin, 366kg at £650 = 1.78p; Friesian, 498kg at £850 = 1.71p; Holstein, 560kg at £900 = 1.61p; Aberdeen Angus, 336kg at £620 = 1.85p.

Heifers

Swatragh producer; Charolais, 420kg at £1,200 = 2.86p; Limousin, 454kg at £1,130 = 2.49p; Limousin, 380kg at £1,100 = 2.89p; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 388kg at £950 = 2.45p; Draperstown producer; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 364kg at £1,180 = 3.24p; Omagh producer; Limousin, 312kg at £800 = 2.56p; Ballymoney producer; Limousin, 184kg at £480 = 2.61p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 364kg at £980 = 2.69p; Charolais, 416kg at £940 = 2.26p and Maghera producer; Hereford, 462kg at £900 = 1.95p.

Weekly sheep sale

Lambs to £137. Fat ewes to £200. Spring lambs to £155.50

A strong show of 1,127 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 3rd June.

325 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a solid trade topping at £200.

85 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a very solid trade.

Lambs topped at £137 for heavy sorts.

683 spring lambs were presented for sale and topped at £155.50.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight

Swatragh producer; 27kg at £137.00 = 5.07p; Swatragh producer; 27.5kg at £137.00 = 4.98p; Maghera producer; 28kg at £135.00 = 4.82p; Coleraine producer; 26kg at £127.00 = 4.88p; Garvagh producer; 27kg at £126.00 = 4.67p; Maghera producer; 28kg at £125.00 = 4.46p and Maghera producer; 27.5kg at £125.00 = 4.55p.

Spring lambs

Coleraine producer; 28kg at £155.50 = 5.55p; Cookstown producer; 32kg at £141.50 = 4.42p; Ballycastle producer; 23kg at £135.00 = 5.87p; Ballymena producer; 30kg at £135.00 = 4.50p; Ballymena producer; 30kg at £135.00 = 4.50p; Magherafelt producer; 24.3kg at £135.00 = 5.56p; Garvagh producer; 23kg at £134.00 = 5.83p; Kilrea producer; 23.5kg at £133.50 = 5.68p; Cookstown producer; 22.4kg at £133.00 = 5.94p and Dungiven producer; 23.5kg at £132.00 = 5.62p.

Fat ewes

Coleraine producer; £200; Dungannon producer; £192 and Magherafelt producer; £182.

Weekly breeding sheep sale

1 ewe with 2 lambs at foot to £235. 1 ewe with 1 lamb at foot to £235.

This sale produced another excellent trade for 400 sheep that were presented at the last breeding sheep sale of the season.

