Charolais cow with bull sells for £1880 at Enniskillen Mart

Medium weights from 215p to 252ppk for a Limousin 436kg at £1100.

Heavy lots 200p to 258ppk for a Limousin 528kg at £1260 and selling up to £1600 per head for an Aberdeen Angus

Bullocks

Omagh producer Charolais 290kg at £820, Newtownbutler producer Limousin 528kg at £1260, Limousin 572kg at £1330, Limousin 36kg at £1100, Dungannon producer Limousin 470kg at £1170, Enniskillen producer Charolais 472kg at £1200, Charolais 506kg at £1280, Tempo producer Charolais 456kg at £1160, Charolais 546kg at £1320, Dungannon producer Simmental 532kg at £1290 and Aughnacloy producer Charolais 560kg at £1350, Limousin 538kg at £1290, Limousin 548kg at £1310.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £700 to £1130 for a Charolais 400kg and heifers sold from £650 to £900 for a Charolais 352kg.

Ruling prices

Enniskillen producer 320kg Charolais heifer at £1040, 294kg Charolais heifer at £960, 328kg Charolais heifer at £970, 357kg Charolais heifer at £980, Derrygonnelly producer 400kg Charolais steer at £1130, 378kg Charolais steer at £980, 397kg Charolais bull at £1120, 296kg Limousin heifer at £800, Tempo producer 400kg Charolais bull at £980, 353kg Limousin bull at £940, 455kg Limousin bull at £1060, Enniskillen producer 361kg Limousin bull at £910, 255kg Charolais bull at £750, 271kg Limousin heifer at £620, Trillick producer 408kg Charolais steer at £1080, 291kg Charolais heifer at £840, 263kg Charolais heifer at £800, Garrison producer 419kg Charolais steer at £1010, 291kg Charolais heifer at £810, 434kg Charolais steer at £1050, 337kg Charolais heifer at £910, 353kg Charolais heifer at £950, Derrylin producer 427kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £890, 340kg Blonde d’Aquitaine bull at £910, 340kg Charolais bull at £890, 439kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £1000, 297kg Blonde d’Aquitaine heifer at £800, Lisnaskea producer 351kg Charolais steer at £1050, 352kg Charolais steer at £1060, 261kg Charolais steer at £900, Castlederg producer 428kg Charolais bull at £1150, 389kg Limousin heifer at £910 and Newtownstewart producer 347kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £790, 451kg Charolais bull at £1110, 414kg Limousin bull at £980.

Calves

Brookborough producer Simmental bull at £420, Monea producer Belgian Blue bull at £405, Macken producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £350, Lisnaskea producer Charolais bull at £380, Tempo producer Charolais heifer at £330, Enniskillen producer Hereford bull at £305, Brookeborough producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £310, Kinawley producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £290, Aberdeen Angus bull at £300 and Derrygonnelly producer Friesian bull at £125.

Suckler cows

Maguiresbridge producer Charolais cow with bull at £1880, Derrylin producer Charolais cow with bull at £1760, Irvinestown producer Simmental cow with bull at £1510, Irvinestown producer Limousin cow with bull at £1500, Derrylin producer Limousin cow with bull at £1480, Brookeborough producer Charolais cow with bull at £1470 and Derrylin producer Limousin cow with bull at £1470.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 250ppk paid for a 600kg Charolais at £1500 and to a top price of £1590. Light weights sold from 205-253ppk paid for a 450kg Charolais at £1150.

Lisnaskea producer Charolais 690kg at £1590, Charolais 670kg at £1500, Newtownbutler producer Charolais 600kg at £1500, Charolais 570kg at £1300, Charolais 550kg at £1290

Lisnaskea producer Charolais 610kg at £1460, Charolais 615kg at £1450 and Bellanaleck producer Charolais 550kg at £1330.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 209ppk paid for a 676kg Charolais at £1410 and a top price of 1550.

Fat bulls to 195ppk for a 744kg Limousin at £1450.