Charolais male calves selling to £1460 at Clogher
An exceptional demand reported for Charolais sale on Wednesday 6th October with a large attendance of buyers from all over the province competing strongly for a lot of quality calves on offer.
Sample prices as follows:
Charolais male calves
D Simpson Aughnacloy 425kg to £1460 (£343) 400kg to £1260 (£315) 405kg to £1150 (£284) 385kg to £1100 (£285) M Largy Armagh 425kg to £1400 (£329) and 390kg to £1160 (£297) E McGovern Clogher 555kg to £1380 (£248) A Veitch Lisbellaw 450kg to £1300 (£289) and 380kg to £1170 (£308) Keady producer 380kg to £1260 (£332) 385kg to £1250 (£324) and 300kg to £1130 (£376) J Hagan Dungannon 395kg to £1240 (£314) P McGovern Clogher 435kg to £1210 (£278) and 340kg to £1140 (£335) R Simpson Aughnacloy 360kg to £1210 (£336) F Rooney Rosslea 530kg to £1170 (£220) S McGovern Clogher 460kg to £1120 (£243) and 450kg to £1110 (£246) and D Donnelly Sixmilecross 375kg to £1100 (£296).
Charolais female calves
A Veitch Lisbellaw 370kg to £1160 (£313) 365kg to £1080 (£296) and 355kg to £1060 (£298) B Cassidy Rosslea 410kg to £1050 (£250) A Hughes Dungannon 420kg to £1040 (£247) 400kg to £1020 (£255) and 360kg to £960 (£266) L Downey Roslea 300kg to £1000 (£333) T F Taylor Derrylin 340kg to £980 (£288) J P Maguire Brookeborough 385kg to £980 (£254) J Hagan Pomeroy 380kg to £960 (£252) and 285kg to £950 (£333) A Kelly Sixmilecross 360kg to £940 (£261) 355kg to £890 (£251) and 370kg to £870 (£235) M Lennon Augher 390kg to £920 (£236) M Largy Armagh 345kg to £920 (£236) J Kelly Clogher 415kg to £900 (£217) and F Rooney Rosslea 435kg to £900 (£207).