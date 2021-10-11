Charolais male calves selling to £1460 at Clogher

D Simpson Aughnacloy 425kg to £1460 (£343) 400kg to £1260 (£315) 405kg to £1150 (£284) 385kg to £1100 (£285) M Largy Armagh 425kg to £1400 (£329) and 390kg to £1160 (£297) E McGovern Clogher 555kg to £1380 (£248) A Veitch Lisbellaw 450kg to £1300 (£289) and 380kg to £1170 (£308) Keady producer 380kg to £1260 (£332) 385kg to £1250 (£324) and 300kg to £1130 (£376) J Hagan Dungannon 395kg to £1240 (£314) P McGovern Clogher 435kg to £1210 (£278) and 340kg to £1140 (£335) R Simpson Aughnacloy 360kg to £1210 (£336) F Rooney Rosslea 530kg to £1170 (£220) S McGovern Clogher 460kg to £1120 (£243) and 450kg to £1110 (£246) and D Donnelly Sixmilecross 375kg to £1100 (£296).