Charolais Spring Spectacular tops at 9,200gns at Clogher Valley venue

The day saw a return of the pre-sale show, with many high-quality animals shown and sold. Bulls averaged to £4501 and two heifers also found new homes to an average price of £3202.50.

Taking the day’s highest price of 9,200gns was Reserve Intermediate Champion Killadeas Raymond from the well-established herd of S & D Bothwell of Ballinamallard, Co. Fermanagh.

Raymond’s sire is the 11,000gns Battleford Laser, former Intermediate Champion at Stirling in 2017. His dam is Killadeas Lisa, a daughter of Gwenog Braveheart. Winning the bid for this 17-month-old was N McElwaine, who will be taking him home to Omagh, Co. Tyrone.

.Lot 37 Brogher Radar exhibited by T Phair sold for 6300g

The next highest price, 7,000gns, was attained by 12-month-old Slievemore Secretariat, who is from S P Bradley’s herd in Omagh, Co. Tyrone. This strapping young lad was sired by the 25,000gns Inverlochy Ferdie, who also secured the title of Reserve Supreme Champion at Stirling in 2012. Secretariat’s dam is Roughan Natasha 2, an Irish-born daughter of Roughan Justin. Taking Secretariat back to their herd is winning bidder J O’Kane of Ballymena, Co. Antrim.

Coming in at the third highest price of 6,300gns was Brogher Radar, a 16-month-old bred by T Phair of Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh. Radar was born to Brogher Emmy, a daughter of the popular French AI bull Sang-D’or. He was sired by Maerdy Ignition, who previously sold for the top price of 22,000gns at Stirling in 2014. Radar caught the eye of winning bidders A & G Shaw, who will be taking him back to their holding in Carryduff, Co. Down.

Close behind Radar at 6,200gns was Drumacritten Rambo, the day’s Intermediate and Reserve Overall Champion. Rambo is from the herd of G Nelson in Rosslea, Co. Fermanagh and was sired by the popular easy-calver Whitecliffe James. His dam is Drumacritten Orla, a daughter of former Balmoral Reserve Male Champion Thrunton Flyingscotsman. Rambo will be heading back to Co. Fermanagh, this time to Enniskillen, under the care of winning bidder N Johnston.

17-month-old Rostrevor Rocky from Rostrevor Charolais in Rostrevor, Co. Down secured the next highest price of 4,100gns. Rocky was born to Goldies Lucy, a daughter of the 14,000gns Goldies Banker. Meanwhile his sire is the ever-popular French AI bull Diplo Gir. Rocky will be making the trip over to Pomeroy, Co. Tyrone, to the herd of winning bidders N & E Daly.

Lot 10 Palace Romeo, exhibited by M Connolly, selling for 4000g

The hammer came down twice at the next highest price of 4,000gns, firstly for Palace Romeo, a local bull from the herd of M Connolly of Clogher, Co. Tyrone. Romeo was sired by the easy calving Mornity Nero, and his dam is Palace Jiffy, a daughter of former Dungannon Supreme Champion Fymore Glory. Winning the bid and taking Romeo home was P Gilleece of Derrylin, Co. Fermanagh.

Also selling for 4,000gns was the day’s Female Champion Birches Poppy from N Natchett of Portadown, Co. Armagh. At the time of the sale, Poppy had been scanned in-calf to the easy-calving Mornity Nero. Poppy was sired by the Irish-born Laheens Master, and her dam is Doon June, a daughter of the 16,00gns Anside Foreman. This beautiful heifer caught the attention of C Kelly, who won the bid and will be introducing Poppy to their herd in Dungannon, Co. Tyrone.

Show Results:

Class 1 – BULL, born on or between 9 May & 5 July 2020: 1st – A Dunne – Crummer Rambo – s. Goldies Icon; 2nd – W Short – Woodpark Remus – s. Deeside Gulliver; 3rd – W Short – Woodpark Ricardo – s. Deeside Gulliver; 4th – E Johnston & Sons – Gallion Rocky – s. Liscally Eti

.Reserve Intermediate Killadeas Raymond, Exhibited by S & D Bothwell

Class 2 – BULL, born on or between 7 July & 3 September 2020: 1st – A & O Quigley – Ardmachree Ria – s. Maerdy Jamaica; 2nd – S & D Bothwell – Killadeas Rodger – s. Battleford Laser; 3rd – M Connolly – Palace Romeo – s. Mornity Nero; 4th – P J Mullarkey – Mullyboy Rambo – s. Knockmoyle10 Loki

Class 3 – BULL, born on or between 10 September & 4 October 2020: 1st – G Nelson – Drumacritten Rambo – s. Whitecliffe James: 2nd – S & D Bothwell – Killadeas Raymond – s. Battleford Laser; 3rd – Rostrevor Charolais – Rostrevor Rocky – s. Diplo Gir; 4th O’Kane Bros – Ovill Rex – s. Ovill Instant

Class 4 – BULL, born on or between 4 October & 1 November 2020: 1st – K Veitch – Drumlone Rancher – s. Blelack Fabulous; 2nd – J MacGuire – Moniendogue Rusty – s. Cavelands Fenian

Class 5 – BULL, born on or between 2 November & 30 November 2020: 1 st – P Quigley – Rossavalley Rascal – s. Blelack Digger; 2nd – T Phair – Brogher Radar – s. Maerdy Ignition; 3rd – T Phair – Brogher Regent – s. Whitecliffe James; 4th – J McBride – Moorlough Rocky – s. Blelack Immaculate; 5th – M McKeown – Royaldowns Rocky – s. Royaldowns Hemingway Deras; 6th – M McKeown – Royaldowns Regan – s. Royaldowns Hemingway Deras

Lot 19 intermediate Champion Drumacritten Rambo exhibited by Mr G Nelson - 6200g

Class 6 – BULL, born on or between 1 December 2020 & 19 February 2021: 1st – W Short – Woodpark Simon – s. Blelack Immaculate; 2nd – W Short – Woodpark Ragnor – s. Liscally Nijinsky; 3rd – J & W McMordie – Solitude Ryder – s. Solitude Narcos; 4th – S P Bradley – Slievemore Secretariat – s. Inverlochy Ferdie; 5th – W Short – Woodpark Ruben – Blelack Marmaduke

Class 7 – HEIFER, born on or after 7 August 2019: 1st – N Matchett – Birches Poppy – s. Laheens Master; 2nd – L Ruddy – Kenaghan Sophie – s. Pirate; 3rd – L Ruddy – Kenaghan Sally – s. Westcarse Houdini; 4th – B Quinn – Hillview Ruby – s. Roughan Mask

Senior Championship – Overall best bull from Classes 1-2

Champion – A Dunne – Crummer Rambo – s. Goldies Icon

Reserve – W Short – Woodpark Remus – s. Deeside Gulliver

Intermediate Championship – Overall best bull from Classes 3-4

Female Champion Lot 54 Birches Poppy, pictured with, Handler Sam Matchett and Sponsor Daragh Healy & Peter Mackle, Natural Nutrition - 4000g

Champion – G Nelson – Drumacritten Rambo – s. Whitecliffe James

Reserve – S & D Bothwell – Killadeas Raymond – s. Battleford Laser

Junior Championship – Overall best bull from Classes 5-6

Champion – P Quigley – Rossavalley Rascal – s. Blelack Digger

Reserve – W Short – Woodpark Simon – s. Blelack Immaculate

Female Championship – Overall best heifer from Class 7

Champion – N Matchett – Birches Poppy – s. Laheens Master

Reserve – L Ruddy – Kenaghan Sophie – s. Pirate

Overall Championship – Overall best bull from Classes 1-6

Champion – A Dunne – Crummer Rambo – s. Goldies Icon

Reserve – G Nelson – Drumacritten Rambo – s. Whitecliffe James

Lot 52 Slievemore Secretariat exhibited by S P Bradley sold for 7000g